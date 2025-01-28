One of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's lead actors offered a disappointing update on its release, which now appears further away than ever.

Spider-Verse 3 was originally dated for March 29, 2024, just nine months after the Across the Spider-Verse swung into theaters. However, Sony Pictures ultimately wiped the project from its schedule altogether marking an indefinite delay amid the 2023 Hollywood writers' and actors' strike.

Spider-Verse 3 Production Is Lagging Behind

Sony Pictures

During an interview with Decider, Jharrel Jerome, who voiced Miles G. Morales in Across the Spider-Verse, offered a disappointing update on Beyond the Spider-Verse as the Sony Pictures threequel remains undated.

Jerome debuted as Miles G. Morales in the cliffhanger ending of Across the Spider-Verse (read what the director had to say about the shocking twist).

Having escaped the clutches of Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Miles Morales accidentally crossed into another universe where he met Miles G. Morales, who took a villainous route to become the Prowler.

When asked if production began on Spider-Verse 3, the Unstoppable star confirmed they have not "started up yet" on dialogue recording as there are "a lot of things being figured out:"

"No, I wish. We haven’t started up yet. A lot of things being figured out, but good things."

The recording process for Spider-Verse 3 comes as a major departure from Across the Spider-Verse. Gwen Stacy actress Hailee Steinfeld confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023 that recording began for Spider-Verse 2 "right after the first one came out," around four years before release.

Although the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes obviously halted writing work for several months from May to September, the SAG-AFTRA strike presumably had no impact on recording as that is still not ready to begin well over a year later.

The threequel may have faced further production setbacks after a report from Vulture exposed toxic working conditions for the animators that proclaimed making Across the Spider-Verse was "death by a thousand paper cuts."

One report from Jeff Sneider claimed the threequel had been heavily delayed after "Sony scrapped most of Beyond the Spider-Verse for creative reasons," but those claims were denied by some of the movie's key figures.

In terms of when recording for Beyond the Spider-Verse will actually begin, Spider-Man India actor Karan Soni told Times of India in August 2024 that he was expecting to begin work on the threequel "in a few months."

He noted that Beyond the Spider-Verse is "deep in production," which is confusing because, in animation, dialogue is typically recorded before visuals are created. Then again, some animators do opt to add dialogue and sound later after animating, which could mean that more of Spider-Verse 3 is done than once thought.

Beyond the Spider-Verse recently took a promising step forward as franchise veterans Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson were officially announced as co-directors for the threequel (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The filmmakers shared a statement, saying, "We have crafted what we feel is a very satisfying ending, and we can't wait for fans to experience it." The vernacular of the statement points to a movie rather far in development and nearing completion, not one in its early stages of development.

Exactly when fans will see Beyond the Spider-Verse is tough to say, as a 2025 release appears unlikely with no date announced and recording still to begin.

Even looking forward to 2026, the year may already be too webbed up to add Spider-Verse 3 into the mix. Marvel Studios 'Spider-Man 4 is positioned for July, Avengers: Doomsday (which will feature Peter Parker in a major role) is set for May, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man could have a new season too.

While Sony Pictures could double-down on 2026 as the "Year of Spider-Man" with multiple wall-crawler projects scattered throughout, it's entirely possible fans could be waiting until 2027 for Spider-Verse 3. This would mark a four-year wait after the last installment and a three-year delay from the original March 2024 date.

This would align with an update shared by The Cosmic Circus in August 2024, stating the team is "working hard" on Spider-Verse 3 but discouragingly added the movie is "still 2-3 years out" and nowhere near done.

In terms of what caused the delays, the hold-up in recording over a year clear of the strikes may suggest difficulty in perfecting the story. After two critically acclaimed and beloved Spider-Verse tales, the team is bound to be eager to stick the landing and complete one of the greatest comic book movie trilogies of all time.

Beyond the Spider-Verse has no confirmed release date at this time.