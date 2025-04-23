New Spider-Verse 3 Trailer Brings Back 8 Major Characters

The privately-shown first trailer for Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (Spider-Verse 3) confirmed the inclusion of eight major characters from the first two films.

As part of Sony's lengthy panel at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, the studio finally shared new concrete information on the long-awaited third animated Spider-Verse film. Initially meant to debut in March 2024, the threequel has faced numerous delays and issues, but production seems set to move forward soon.

Sony Pictures released a short trailer for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse during its presentation at CinemaCon 2025. Included was dialogue from eight characters expected to play big roles in the threequel, although all of the quotes were from the first two Spider-Verse films.

The full list of characters can be seen below:

Shameik Moore - Miles Morales

Sony Pictures

To nobody's surprise, Shameik Moore's Miles Morales will be back in the spotlight for Spider-Verse 3 after playing the leading role in the first two movies.

Miles had a trio of quotes in this trailer from Across the Spider-Verse, the first of which coming when he told Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O'Hara), "You can't ask me not to save my father." Additionally, his conversation with Gwen Stacy about her knowledge of his father being destined to die, asking her, "You knew?"

Finally, attendees heard lines from his epic battle against Miguel O'Hara as he yelled out, "Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go! Nah…I’mma do my own thing."

For Spider-Verse 3, Miles will be at the forefront once again as he works to not only get back to his own universe but save all of reality. Additionally, standing in his way will be the multiversal Miles G. Morales, who has taken over the Prowler mantle in this world and stands to pose a serious threat to Miles and co.

Hailee Steinfeld - Gwen Stacy

Sony Pictures

Also set to reprise her role in Spider-Verse 3 is MCU star Hailee Steinfeld, who is already deep into recording her lines for Gwen Stacy's comeback to this universe.

In the CinemaCon trailer, Gwen is heard telling Miles, "I don't know what to tell you" in Across the Spider-Verse when he asks what she knew about his canon event. She is later heard saying, "I can't lose one more friend" when thinking about Miles being in danger and hunted.

The end of Spider-Verse 2 teased Gwen pulling together a huge team of Spidey variants, including Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Punk, and Spider-Ham. Together, they will try to find Miles and protect him while also looking out for the universes that may be in danger of being destroyed in The Spot's wake.

Jake Johnson - Peter B. Parker

Sony Picutres

New Girl's Jake Johnson will return to the Spider-Verse as the elder Peter B. Parker, who has served as a mentor for Miles Morales in the first two films.

Both original films were used for Johnson's quotes, with the first being Peter telling Miles, "Bad things are gonna happen. Good things happen, too, you know? Like you happened" as Miles runs away. After that comes Peter's now-iconic "It's a leap of faith" line, which has become a staple of the franchise since 2018.

Spider-Verse 3 will reunite Peter B. Parker with Gwen Stacy as part of her team of heroes going after Miles as his multiversal doppelganger holds him hostage.

Mahershala Ali - Aaron Davis

Sony Pictures

Future Blade star Mahershala Ali plays a key role in the Spider-Verse trilogy as Miles' uncle, Aaron Davis, better known as the Prowler. He plays both the original Aaron from Miles' universe as well as Miles G. Morales' uncle, who is seen in the final moments of Across the Spider-Verse.

Aaron Davis' quote in this trailer comes from one of his most memorable moments, when he tells Miles, "Just…just keep goin'." Sadly, these are his last words to Miles in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as he passed away in Miles' arms following a gunshot wound inflicted by Miles' father, Jefferson Morales.

While this version of him has an impact on Miles, the multiversal Aaron Davis seen at the end of Across the Spider-Verse is expected to play at least a small role in Beyond the Spider-Verse. Although he may not have much screentime, his influence on Miles G. Morales will be impossible to ignore.

Oscar Isaac - Miguel O’Hara

Sony Pictures

An antagonistic figure from this franchise making a return in Spider-Verse 3 will be Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, who uses the codename Spider-Man 2099. He serves as the leader of the Spider-Society on Earth-928, his home reality.

The trailer for Beyond the Spider-Verse featured Miguel telling Miles, "You don't belong here. You never did" as he fights the young hero on a speeding train in Across the Spider-Verse. Playing the role of secondary antagonist, this moment showed just how scary this variant of the web-slinger could be.

Isaac is expected to play a big role in Spider-Verse 3 as Miguel hunts down Miles, and he may even do so with a new, upgraded supersuit.

Brian Tyree Henry - Jefferson Morales

Sony Pictures

Brian Tyree Henry, who also stars in the MCU's Eternals as Phastos, will be back for his third Spider-Verse movie as NYPD Officer Jefferson Morales, Miles' father.

"I love you, Miles. And I will always, always be here for you" was Jeff's line used in the new Spider-Verse 3 trailer, allowing fans to reminisce on his relationship with his son. This line comes in the first movie, when he says it to Miles through his bedroom door as Miles contemplates going to the super collider.

For Beyond the Spider-Verse, Jefferson's role is still a mystery. However, he will be expected to serve as a major source of emotional support for Miles once they are reunited at some point, especially with Miles trying to keep his father from being killed.

Luna Lauren Velez - Rio Morales

Sony Pictures

Rio Morales will once again be played by Luna Lauren Velez as she embodied Miles Morales' mother in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

In Across the Spider-Verse, Rio tells Miles, "You gotta promise, Miles, don’t get lost," which was utilized in the CinemaCon trailer for the upcoming threequel. She tells her son this as he goes off into the multiverse, hoping he stays safe while urging him to remember his home and where he comes from.

As is the case with Jefferson, Rio will be a key source of support for Miles in Spider-Verse 3 once he reuintes with his parents amidst an adventure filled with chaos.

Jason Schwartzman - The Spot

Sony Pictures

Coming in with a vengeance for Beyond the Spider-Verse will be Jason Schwartzman's Spot, who was first introduced as the last film's main villain.

In the new trailer, attendees heard Schwartzman say, "I'm gonna take everything from you. Like you took everything from me," taking them back to one of the scarier moments from his debut. This line came after the early incident at the collider as he threatened Miles following his victory over the Spider Society.

For Spider-Verse 3, The Spot is expected to pose an even bigger threat to all of existence as multiple web-slingers put forth their best efforts to stop him.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will swing into theaters on June 4, 2027.