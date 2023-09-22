Spider-Verse 3's Evil Miles Morales Gets Celebrated by New Merch (Photos)

New merch offered the best look yet at Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's evil Miles Morales.

After first being introduced in the final moments of Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Verse 3 will seemingly center on the version of Miles fans know and love grappling with this new villainous Prowler version of the character who never became Spider-Man.

The character is known as Miles G. Morales (as revealed by a deleted scene featuring the alternate take on the Spider-Verse hero) and has been teased as having "a lot [to be learned] about [him]" in the trilogy-closer.

Coming with his own unique look with braids and a distinct Prowler suit, this new Miles gripped fans in Spider-Verse 2.

Evil Miles Gets His Own Spider-Verse Merch

A new figure from renowned toymaker Hot Toys was revealed focusing on the evil Miles Morales seen at the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

This Prowler version of the character (who will seemingly be a major part of the upcoming Spider-Verse 3) will finally be able to be purchased in action-figure form, coming in this highly detailed figure.

Named the Miles G. Morales figure, the latest Hot Toys release sports the brand's typical level of articulation, with fans able to pose the character as they see fit.

The collectible comes with a removable version of his mask seen in the film as well as a set of claws the Prowler character is known for both on-screen and in Marvel Comics.

On top of that, Miles' Prowler suit is rendered to perfection in a fabric costume that looks like it was pulled straight off the screen.

In Hot Toys' release announcing the figure, the toy manufacturer described Miles G. Morales as a "version of the character [that] was never bitten by a radioactive spider [who] doesn’t have any superpowers:"

"Miles G. Morales is the alternate reality version of Miles, who grew up completely differently from him. This version of the character was never bitten by a radioactive spider and doesn’t have any superpowers. But he has fallen into the role of becoming the vigilante the Prowler, under the tutelage of his uncle Aaron."

The 1/6th scale collectible figure comes as a part of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse line from Hot Toys with "a newly developed head sculpt," "[a] separate rolling eyeball system," and "a masked head with LED light-up function:"

"The highly-detailed figure includes a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball system and a masked head with LED light-up function in purplish red. His futuristic outfit in purple tone is beautifully recreated through a mixed media costume, from the jacket with tall standing collar, backpack, printed shirt, pants and the sculpted utility belt."

It also features "LED lighted Prowler gauntlets and sneakers with [a] luminous reflective effect:"

"The figure also includes a pair of LED lighted Prowler gauntlets and sneakers with luminous reflective effect to complete his look as seen in movie. More detailed accessories include spray cans, attacking effect, comic art backdrop, a pipe pole with chains as diorama accessory, and a themed figure stand."

How Big a Part Will Evil Miles Be In Spider-Verse 3?

Seeing as evil Miles Morales was one of the key figures in Across the Spider-Verse's thrilling cliffhanger ending, one can imagine the character will be a major part of Spider-Verse 3.

Just looking at how Spider-Verse 2 left the Miles fans know and love stranded in this alternate reality, the next film will seemingly center on Shameik Moore's web-slinging hero trying to escape and stop the villainous Spot.

And Spider-Verse director co-director Kemp Powers hinted as such. In an interview with Inverse, Powers noted that this evil Miles twist was a perfect "tee-up for what’s coming in the third film:"

“'Across The Spider-Verse' is a movie on its own, but it definitely ends on a bit of a cliffhanger. I think it’s a good cliffhanger. We hope that it’s a satisfying tee-up for what’s coming in the third film, because you want people to be excited about what’s coming next."

But what some have theorized is evil Miles will not be evil for long. Perhaps he will serve as an antagonistic force to start Beyond the Spider-Verse, eventually turning to help Miles get back home.

It has been made clear Jason Schwartzman's The Spot will be the main big bad of the upcoming threequel, so it would make sense for this Prowler Miles to have some sort of redemptive arc in Spider-Verse 3.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently undated.