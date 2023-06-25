Spider-Verse 3 Actor Teases the Next Movie's Big Villain

One of the stars from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse teased where the threequel's main villain will go in the upcoming Sony Pictures adventure.

Spider-Verse 3 will take action to a whole new level after Sony's latest hit movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, particularly with this threequel bringing back Jason Scwartzman's The Spot.

And with the Sony team teasing that "the sky really is the limit" for what Spider-Verse 3 could bring to the table, Schwartzman's big bad will be a major part of what makes the end of this trilogy something to look forward to.

Spider-Verse 3 Star Teases Villain Story

Speaking with Collider alongside co-star Scarlett Johansson during the Asteroid City promotional tour, The Spot star Jason Schwartzman offered a small tease about where his villain will go in 2024's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Joking with Johansson about not being able to say anything regarding his return, Schwartzman teased that his villain will be "bigger, badder, [and] holier" when he returns for more action in the next movie:

Jason Scwartzman: "There’s not much I really can say, but I’m just excited about it. It was a great experience, I loved working with them. We started doing that before this movie." Scarlett Johansson: "You can’t say one single thing? What single thing can you say?" Schwartzman: "Well I can say a few things. Bigger, badder, holier." Johansson: "No." Schwartzman: "Yes." Johansson: "And by holier, you mean there’s plot holes."

Schwartzman also hyped up how fun it was to have the end of this series split into two movies, highlighting the "really cool, rare opportunity to get to tell one big story" and allow the heroes and villains to develop as fully as possible:

"The truth is this: It’s really fun, because as you know, it’s Part 1 and 2, and so it’s a really cool, rare opportunity to get to tell one big story and have the time to go into all these things and let the characters really develop. So, I can’t wait for it, I’m really excited."

How Will Spider-Verse 3 Villain Shine in Comeback?

Across the Spider-Verse showed The Spot slowly rising to power throughout its runtime, setting him up as a true threat to the entire Multiverse by the time the sequel came to an end.

And with at least one more universe being unveiled for the first time in Spider-Verse 3, which will likely become many more once the film debuts, Schwartzman's antagonist will look to exert his power and reach as far as he possibly can.

For now, the plot details for this threequel are being kept under wraps. However, The Spot should be able to come into this next movie full speed ahead now that he's gained so much power from different collider explosions across different universes.

And while he won't be the only villain thanks to a new Variant of Miles Morales that became the Prowler in his own universe, Dr. Jonathan Ohnn will be nothing close to the "villain-of-the-week" that he was teased to be upon his arrival.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently set to arrive on March 29, 2024.