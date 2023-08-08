Spider-Verse 3 Star Explains His Big Worry About the Next Movie

With Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse still in production, one star of the Sony Pictures animated movie has one worry in mind going into production.

After breaking several records for Sony Pictures at the box office and earning rave reviews across the board for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Verse 3 looks to take that success and run with it.

With new universes set to take center stage and the Multiverse ready to expand, Sony looks to get quite ambitious with where Spider-Verse 3 could go as the trilogy comes to an end.

Spider-Verse 3 Star on 1 Worry for New Film

Speaking with The Movie Dweeb, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Karan Soni, known for his role as Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India, shared his insight into what's coming in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

When asked if he had been able to relax after being in such a successful movie, Soni exclaimed that he was "still kind of in shock" before looking back to his audition process for the movie, which didn't even include anything from the script:

"Oh my gosh, no! I’m still kind of in shock. So, fun fact, I did not have

a script or anything. I auditioned for this movie in 2021 with lines from the first movie, so you had no idea what it was. And then, began recording last year and I always found the stuff we were recording really cool, but they wouldn’t tell you anything, like. 'What is this movie about, what is happening?' Any of that stuff…"

The team teased Daniel Kaluuya's role in the film with Soni, as the Deadpool star reminisced about telling producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller how big of a fan he was of their first efforts on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse:

"They, at one point, were like, ‘Oh yeah, Daniel Kaluuya might play this other part,’ and I was like, 'Oh my god. That’s so cool.' But that was it. And then, I got to see it a little bit before it came out and was just blown away, because I was like, 'Wait a minute, this is–'And I’ll be honest, I didn’t tell the guys this, Chris and Phil, but, I mean, I was a huge fan of the first one."

Soni had a hard time believing that Across the Spider-Verse would be as good as the original Spider-Verse film, commenting on how he unknowingly "just stumbled into something that’s really good" while addressing his shock at what he saw:

"And I was just like, 'There’s no way this is gonna be as good as the first one.' In my head, I’m like, 'Let’s just be realistic: what are you gonna do that’s gonna make this [better].' And then I really I thought it was as good and maybe a little bit better in parts than the first one. And so that was still so shocking to be like, 'Wait, I just stumbled into something that’s really good without really knowing that…' And also, doing something animated, you’re like, 'I don’t know if it’s gonna connect in the same way as a live-action thing.' And this movie is just… people are seeing it four or five times. It just is really crazy and I’m kind of in awe that it’s really connected so much with people."

This led to him commenting on one worry he has for Spider-Verse 3, "What else is there to do?:"

"And [I’m] a little bit like, 'How are they gonna make the next one?' I’m just like, 'What else is there to do?' But, I feel worried for them. It’s like, you can only set the bar… Because, we’re so close to it being a perfect trilogy and now, I’m just like worried about what they’re gonna do, because I just feel anxiety for them of what is allowed to do."

How Will Spider-Verse 3 Top Spider-Verse 2?

Spider-Verse 3 star Jake Johnson already teased that the team behind this new outing won't stop tweaking it "until it's excellent," reassuring fans that they will get the best end to this trilogy that they can get.

Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and even Karan Soni's Spider-Man India will all be back in action to take on a villain in the Spot who's become more powerful than ever, threatening the existence of everything in the Multiverse.

Unfortunately, after updates from both Sony Pictures and stars from the movie like Hailee Steinfeld, Spider-Verse 3 is still a long way away from actually hitting theaters with how little work has been completed thus far.

And with no updates on when the ongoing actors' and writers' strikes could come to an end, this new sequel could be pushed even further as the team protests for fair wages.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse currently doesn't have a release date.