Spider-Verse 3 Gets Exciting Release Update from Lead Actor

While fans are worried about Sony Pictures potentially delaying Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, one of its Peter Parker actors provided an exciting update on its development.

After Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse broke box office records and became another massive success critically just like its predecessor, Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Verse 3 already has fans on edge waiting for its debut.

But looking at how Sony is currently set to make history with Spider-Verse 3's release date, which comes only 10 months after its predecessor, questions are already being asked about whether it will meet that deadline next year.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse star Jake Johnson, who plays Peter B. Parker, gave an exciting update about the threequel's upcoming release.

Johnson reminisced on how all of the directors from the first two movies "became executive producers" as well, adding as much input as they could for both stories.

He also promised that the team for Spider-Verse 3 won't stop working on it "until it’s excellent," regardless of its upcoming March 2024 release date:

"Here’s what I can promise, and I said it about the second one when we were in the middle of it: Phil Lord, Chris Miller, everybody, the producers on this, the directors they’re going to bring in ... What they did on the first one is all the directors became executive producers. So they just keep adding to it. What I can promise is they are not going to stop until it’s excellent.

He even indicated that it may take "a little bit longer" to complete the movie, as the producers "don’t play by anybody’s rules" and are willing to do anything needed to make the movies as good as possible:

"And if that means it takes a little bit longer, if that means it’s even bigger, if that means it’s longer -- they don’t play by anybody’s rules. They work really hard. As actors in it, we’re always shocked that we get called in to record on this last one. I think it was a month before it screened, where we could not believe we were still recording. So they’re not going to quit until it’s great and I have nothing but faith in them. But in terms of giving anything away [about the story], can’t do it."

This comes as an exciting surprise considering how little work has reportedly been done on Spider-Verse 3, especially after reports detailed the difficult working conditions for the VFX workers on Spider-Verse 2.

In June, Gwen Stacy star Hailee Steinfeld even noted that she hadn't recorded any of her material for the next movie yet, which was one of the first indicators that it might be delayed.

At this time, it appears that Spider-Verse 3 is almost guaranteed to be delayed, meaning it would come to theaters anytime from June 2024 to December 2024 depending on how fast progress is made.

Will Delays for Spider-Verse 3 Be Worth It?

Considering how much fans enjoyed the first two Spider-Verse movies, it's more than evident that the producers will do everything in their power to make Spider-Verse 3 the best film that it can be.

The producing team even noted how negative feedback to early screenings of the first movie helped them make improvements before its debut, further confirming the work that they'll put in this time around.

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have been open about development for Spider-Verse 3 from the start, debunking rumors about its runtime and keeping fans up to date on what they're up to each step of the way.

And with epic characters and storylines already being planned out for this threequel, hearing these kinds of quotes from the Peter Parker star only ramps up anticipation for how Sony will keep this animated Multiverse going.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still playing in theaters. For now, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will swing onto the big screen on March 29, 2024.