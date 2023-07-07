Spider-Verse 3's Sinister Six Plot Teased by Sony

After years of planning and various attempts by Sony Pictures, the Sinister Six may be on their way to an appearance in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Verse 3 is already looking to close out this series with a bang, bringing in multiple new and dangerous universes while Miles Morales looks to continue his journey toward becoming his own kind of hero.

And while Jason Schwartzman's The Spot will return as the main villain for this movie, he'll be far from the only threat from Marvel Comics lore that makes his presence felt in this new outing.

Sinister Six in Spider-Verse 3?

Quotes and text from the "Art of the Movie" book published by Sony Pictures Animation for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse tease that the Sinister Six will be involved in some way in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The book explained how the "Sinister Six have been able to flourish and take over the world" in Earth-42, where Miles G. Morales/the Prowler resides as one of the only heroes alongside his uncle, Aaron Davis.

Spider-Verse 2 director Justin K. Thompson explained how "criminality runs rampant" in this universe, with the creative team wanting Earth-42 to be a world where this take on Miles is one of the good guys:

"Criminality runs rampant. We wanted to create a world where it felt like Aaron and Miles G. Morales of Earth-42 (this reality’s counterpart to Miles Morales) are the only heroes."

How Will Sinister Six Add to Spider-Verse 3?

Sony has made no secret about trying to bring the Sinister Six to the big screen in some form, with teases laid out for the team in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and a story featuring five Multiversal legacy villains in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

There were even plans to bring a full sextet into No Way Home at one point with Venom being an option for the sixth antagonist, although those plans were abandoned before they could be fully formed.

This time, it appears that they'll at least be on the periphery of the plot in Spider-Verse 3 as the two Miles' go to battle with one another on Earth-42, if not more heavily involved.

And with Jason Schwartzman confirmed to continue his own antics, this new Sinister Six will only add a new layer of depth to Miles' battle for all of existence.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently playing in theaters. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently set for release on March 29, 2024.