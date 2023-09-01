Spider-Verse 2: Sinister Six Deleted Scene Revealed by New Art (Photos)

The Sinister Six from Spider-Man lore were just shown off in a deleted scene that almost made it into Sony Pictures' latest movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

While the Sinister Six has always been on the table for Sony in its Spider-Man films, Spider-Verse 2 had a couple of potential moments for this scary septet on the table.

This animated sequel took a unique route by utilizing Jason Schwartzman's Dr. Jonathan Ohnn, better known as the Spot, as its main villain, although the story also teased a vast number of classic web-slinger antagonists from other universes.

Sinister Six Scene Scrapped from Spider-Verse 2

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse concept artist Aymeric Kevin shared new art featuring a deleted scene from the film featuring a version of the Sinister Six from Earth-42.

Sony Pictures

Sporting a giant monument dedicated to the villainous Scorpion along with a venue entitled "Goblin's Palace," named after the Green Goblin, this world is one that seems to be run by the Sinister Six with no Spider-Man to protect it.

Additionally, the photo indicates the presence of villains like Mysterio, Electro, Shocker, and potentially Sandman.

Sony Pictures

This is only one of a few deleted scenes from Spider-Verse 2, with others highlighting more action from the Spider Society as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy learned how the multiverse truly operated.

Sony Pictures

Another piece of black & white concept art teased a different take on this world overrun by the Sinister Six, with a couple of characters looking out onto the madness.

Sony Pictures

For comparison, below is a shot of Miles Morales walking through Spider-Verse 2's actual version of Earth-42, where he encountered a version of himself that became the Prowler:

Sony Pictures

Will the Sinister Six Appear in Spider-Verse 3?

With Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse already looking to break the multiverse apart for Miles and company, it seems evident that the Sinister Six will be involved at least in part of the story.

In fact, this world shown off in the previously highlighted Spider-Verse 2 art is teased to be an important part of the plot in Spider-Verse 3, hinting that Sony may finally be ready to put a full Sinister Six into the spotlight.

While much of the story is likely already developed for Spider-Verse 3 after it was announced alongside its immediate predecessor, the threequel won't be able to move forward too heavily until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes come to an end.

And with Gwen Stacy star Hailee Steinfeld explaining that the film is still incredibly early in its development process, its release will continue to be a topic of discussion until more progress can be made.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available for purchase digitally, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is yet to have its release date confirmed.