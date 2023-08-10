Spider-Verse 2's First Deleted Scene Gets Released Online

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's first official deleted scene featured more of the interaction between Miguel O'Hara and Miles Morales alongside several Spider-People.

Spider-Verse 2 left several scenes on the cutting room floor, such as a post-credits sequence that highlighted the debut of an iconic Marvel location and massive live-action sequences that would've surprised fans.

Spider-Verse 2's Deleted Scene Highlights Cyborg Spider-Woman

As part of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's digital release, a deleted scene with the title "Miguel Calling" emerged online.

This scene is an entirely new sequence (with simple storyboard animation) that highlighted Gwen Stacy investigating the Spot's destroyed apartment.

In Spider-Verse 2, it was only Jessica Drew who checked in on Gwen about her investigation.

However, this deleted scene featured more heroes from the Spider Society, including Scarlet Spider, Cyborg Spider-Woman, and Miguel O'Hara himself.

After sneaking and ultimately revealing himself to the members of the Spider Society, Miles had a funny interaction with Cyborg Spider-Woman about the design of his suit.

Miles then argued with Miguel to try and convince him about joining the Spider Society's mission.

Will Spider-Verse 3 Feature More of the Spider Society?

If this sequence was included in the movie, this Spider-Verse 2 scene would've highlighted how the Spider Society operates under Miguel O'Hara's leadership and how characters like Cyborg Spider-Woman and Scarlet Spider are prominent figures of the group.

It's possible that the creative team decided to omit this sequence and replace it with the one in the final cut to mainly focus on Miles and Gwen's dynamic.

Although the Spider Society has a good amount of screen time in the sequel, it would be interesting to see more of the group as they try to track down Miles and Gwen's group of "Spider-Rebels" in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

One way for the Spider Society to be featured more prominently in the threequel is to show how they would go against Miguel's orders and help Miles instead.

Doing this would allow more Variants like PlayStation Spider-Man and Cyborg Spider-Woman to take the spotlight and fight alongside the protagonists.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available on all major digital platforms.