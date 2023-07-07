Fans got their first look at a deleted post-credits scene from Sony Pictures' latest superhero movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Verse 2 took a different path than many of its other superhero counterparts by not including a post-credits scene, becoming the first Marvel movie since August 2020 to not follow that trend.

This didn't end up hurting the film from a financial perspective at the box office, and if possible, it built up even more anticipation to see how the trilogy will move forward after such shocking events this time around.

Spider-Verse 2 Post-Credits Scene Shown Off

The official art book for Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse showed off storyboard concept art for a deleted post-credits scene from the animated sequel.

Sony Pictures

The book revealed a scene that takes place at a memorable location from Marvel Comics called The Bar With No Name, where Jason Schwartzman's The Spot visits following the events of Spider-Verse 2.

Sony Pictures

The deleted scene from the movie showed The Spot sitting at this bar with a number of other villains bullying him, as the Spider-Verse 2 villain tried to get a drink but had the liquid fall out of his holes all over him.

Sony Pictures

Spider-Verse 2 producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord opted against putting a post-credits sequence into the film, instead cutting things off directly ahead of a massive battle between the two Miles Morales.

Sony Pictures

Instead, The Spot evolved into his final, and most terrifying, form as he looked to unleash hell across the entire Multiverse next time around.

Sony Pictures

While it's unclear if The Bar With No Name will return in future Spider-Verse movies, it was originally set to be a minor location in not just the post-credits scene but elsewhere in the core movie as well.

Sony Pictures

The entire scene was storyboarded by Denise Koyama.

The book also shared details on The Bar With No Name for fans looking to learn about the location, noting that The Spot interacts with the classic Spider-Man villain Hammerhead and other antagonists:

"Even hardened supervillains need a safe place where they can drink their cares away in the company of Spider-Man’s ever-growing number of enemies. First introduced in 'Captain America' no. 318 (cover-dated June 1986), New York City’s Bar With No Name is precisely such a spot. Located in an old abandoned subway station, the Bar is where we see Spot interact with Hammerhead and some of the other bad guys while the tough-as-nails bartender Delilah keeps an eye on him and encourages him to stand up for himself."

However, the bar is the only place where villains "are not allowed to practice their superpowers" on-site - a rule that The Spot breaks by showing off his own powers:

"Incidentally, the shady underworld types are not allowed to practice their superpowers while they’re on the premises. Spot, however, breaks the rules by showing off some of his portal-creating skills to Grizzly, Jack ’Lantern, Hammerhead, and some of the shady types at the joint."

Sony Pictures

Art director Dean Gordon discussed how the comics inspired the designers to create "a diverse group of characters" for this scene, noting how much fun it was to decide how all of the villains would look:

"Our character designers went back to the original comics to include a diverse group of characters and feature them in this bar scene. It was a lot of fun deciding which supervillains to include. We wanted them to be updated, but definitely identifable versions of some familiar characters."

Artist Mauro Belfiore also looked back to the fun he had creating these characters, enjoying the fact that they "always have time for a beer" no matter how wildly powerful they are:

"It was so fun to work on those villains. What I like about them is that no matter what crazy power they have, they always have time for a beer!"

Sony Pictures

Artist Tiffany Lam looked at the toughest part of making the bar was designing "an immersive bar in which all the worst villains found it suitable to congregate in," researching a number of real worldwide bars for inspiration:

"Placing actual subway elements and creating a unique space for the camera to move in and around columns, railroad tracks, turnstiles, and so on, was the fun part. The tough part was trying to design an immersive bar in which all the worst villains found it suitable to congregate in. I researched really dark, grimy, dive-y bars in New York, Russia, Belgium, and elsewhere, which inspired me to litter every surface with graffiti, photos, signage, and random junk that have been layered over time."

Sony Pictures

Will Spider-Verse 3 Have a Post-Credits Moment?

Looking ahead to Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, it's difficult to tell whether that film will have its own post-credits, especially since this movie will serve as a fairly definitive end to this specific story.

The Spot is already confirmed to be the big villain once again for this new movie, although his journey will likely go on a different path after growing insanely powerful and becoming a true threat to the entire Multiverse.

And with Schwartzman himself teasing that he'll be "bigger, badder, [and] holier" when he comes back for his second go-round as this universe-hopping villain, only time will tell what happens to him before the credits begin rolling.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide.