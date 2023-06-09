Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's End Credits Decision Explained by Producer

The producers of Across the Spider-Verse just explained why they chose to leave out a post-credits tag for the highly successful animated Marvel film.

The new Spider-Verse film is being celebrated for its mind-blowing animation and its extensive celebration of everything Spider-Man. However, there is one frustrating record that it broke: the movie doesn't have a post-credits tag.

This absence shattered an 11-movie, three-year-long streak across all Marvel movies. The last to have nothing with the credits was The New Mutants in August 2020.

Across the Spider-Verse' Lack of A Post-Credits

In an interview with Indiewire, Across the Spider-Verse producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord spoke about why the duo decided to opt for not including a post-credits tag in the sequel.

Lord was quick to point out how he felt it “hard to beat where [the movie] left off," yet revealed that an end-credits tag was written and designed, but ultimately scrapped.

Originally, during its main runtime, Across contained a scene where The Spot visited an infamous Spider-Man villain bar called the Bar With No Name, where he'd have trouble getting a drink.

Eventually, The Spot stole a drink for himself. When he goes to take a sip, "he pours it down and it leaks out of all his holes:"

“And then he finally steals the drink for himself and he pours it down and it all leaks out of his holes... He’s the dorkiest villain. A great line that Chris wrote, though: ‘Trying to fill a hole in his heart with more holes.’ Not a great method.”

The outlet revealed that in the post-credits tag which never made it to fruition, Spot would've returned to the bar and proudly reclaimed his dignity:

"In the proposed post-credits tag, Spot returns to the villain bar as a badass, sits proudly in the coveted booth, and dispatches all the baddies who previously made fun of him."

What Post-Credits Could Have Stuck?

It makes sense that the producers prefer where they left Spot by the end of the movie. His new ramped-up persona was just getting into position for his attack on Miles Morales' universe, leaving audiences feeling helpless about what was going to go down.

Still, fans would have no doubt loved to see a place like the Bar With No Name making a proper appearance.

However, it's hard not to feel like there were still other options for a fun or tantalizing tease after the credits rolled.

Perhaps the movie could have shown off a completely new Spider-Man Variant who is set to play a big role in Beyond the Spider-Verse. Maybe someone like Symbiote Spider-Man or the infamous Superior Spider-Man.

Thankfully, audiences shouldn't have to wait too long for the threequel, as the movie marks the shortest window between release dates for a Marvel movie and its direct sequel. Of course, this is assuming it isn't delayed.

Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide.