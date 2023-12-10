Spider-Verse 3 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

Following its indefinite delay, Spider-Verse 3 has received an official release update from producer Chris Miller.

After initially being set to release on March 29, 2024, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was taken off Sony's upcoming film schedule.

This indefinite delay was due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which lasted from July 14 to November 9.

Spider-Verse 3 is set to conclude the story which began in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This was confirmed by Phil Lord, who stated that "[Spider-Verse 3] signifies the culmination of Miles Morales’ trilogy."

At a For Your Consideration (FYC) event in New York City, producer Chris Miller gave a promising update for Spider-Verse 3, via Jonathan Sim on X.

While promoting Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miller shared that they're "knee-deep in" production for Beyond the Spider-Verse and feels that it is "a very satisfying conclusion to the trilogy:"

"We’re in production…we’re really excited about where the story is going, I think it’s a very satisfying conclusion to the trilogy and it’s as emotional as the other ones…we’re knee-deep in it."

It was a small relief to hear from many fans worried about the project's status following its unspecified delay.

When Will Spider-Verse 3 Release?

Based on this latest update from Miller and Beyond the Spider-Verse being taken off of the 2024 schedule, it's most likely that the threequel won't be released next year.

Lord and Miller previously in August 2023 said that the forthcoming animated epic will premiere in theaters "when it is ready:"

"[It will come] when it's ready. Those conversations are thankfully above our paygrade, but I can tell you we're already hard at work on it, and we'll take the time it takes to make it great."

In its current state, it appears that Sony Animation itself doesn't know when Spider-Verse 3 will be ready to release in theaters, despite the creative team's hard work.

The over-the-top detail of the animation, voice acting, and strategic release placement will most likely push its opening to 2025.

Whenever the studio feels confident in the film's progress, at this point, fans shouldn't expect Spider-Verse 3 to release until sometime during the second half of 2025.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse currently doesn't have a release date.