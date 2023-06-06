Spider-Verse 3 Producer Debunks Sequel Rumor That Had Fans Excited

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller set the record straight on a rumor regarding the runtime for next year's Sony Pictures sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

After Sony saw such a great deal of success with its work on the newly-released Into the Spider-Verse sequel, many are already looking ahead to what Spider-Verse 3 could bring when it arrives next year.

Producer Peter Ramsay even used the phrasing "the sky really is the limit" when looking at everything Sony could deliver in Spider-Verse 3, which will complete one of the most exciting animated stories in recent memory.

Sony Producer Debunks Spider-Man 3 Runtime Report

Following the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, producer Chris Miller took to Twitter to address a rumor that had fans buzzing about the runtime for next year's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Responding to a rumor from The Cosmic Circus claiming that Spider-Verse 3 would have a longer runtime than Spider-Verse 2, Miller made it clear that there are currently no set parameters for how long the sequel has to be:

"Nope. The final length will end up being whatever works best for the story. There are no length intentions"

Should Spider-Verse 3 actually come in with a longer runtime than its predecessor, it would break the record for the longest animated movie produced by an American studio. That record is currently held by 2012's Consuming Spirits along with Spider-Verse 2, both of which are 2 hours and 16 minutes long.

How Long Will Spider-Verse 3's Runtime Be?

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Looking at the way Across the Spider-Verse ended, Sony has a myriad of directions the studio could take for the third movie to give it a pretty long runtime.

The main task at hand is following up with Miles Morales being stuck on Earth-42, now having to go head-to-head with the Miles Morales of that world who turned into the Prowler after not being bitten by the radioactive spider.

On top of that, Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 is sure to go hard in his pursuit of Miles on that world, especially considering the entire Spider-Society's vigilance towards keeping Canon Events intact.

With nearly 10 months until Beyond the Spider-Verse arrives, Sony is sure to hold its cards close to the vest in terms of what story details will make their way into the final cut of the sequel.

But with the ending to Spider-Verse 2 being such a steep cliffhanger, that wait will still be quite agonizing as fans take in everything that this second movie had to offer.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide.