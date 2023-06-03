Spider-Verse 2 Makes IMDB History With Record-Breaking Score

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has burst onto the scene with a record-breaking IMDb score.

The animated Spider-Verse 2 is the latest movie to feature the Marvel web-slinger since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also just so happened to deal with the concept of the Multiverse.

The sequel sees Shameik Moore's Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy flung into the Spider-Verse, where they encounter Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara and many, many more Spidey variants.

It's safe to say expectations for the sequel to the Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse have been high, but it seems fans' faith has not been misplaced.

Across the Spider-Verse Breaks IMDB Record

Marvel

Barely a day after its release, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse climbed its way to the top of IMDb's user ratings.

Spider-Verse 2 currently holds a 9.1 rating, making it the highest user-rated superhero movie on IMDb, ranking above its predecessor Into the Spider-Verse and even Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.

The list of top-rated superhero movies on IMDb is as follows:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - 9.1/10

- 9.1/10 The Dark Knight - 9.0/10

- 9.0/10 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - 8.4/10

- 8.4/10 Avengers: Endgame - 8.4/10

- 8.4/10 Avengers: Infinity War - 8.4/10

- 8.4/10 The Dark Knight Rises - 8.4/10

- 8.4/10 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 8.2/10

- 8.2/10 Spider-Man: No Way Home - 8.2/10

It's worth noting that, at the time of writing, Across the Spider-Verse is ranked number 1 based on 19,000 user votes, whereas other films on the list, such as The Dark Knight, have over 2 million votes.

Spider-Verse 2 Swings To the Top

While it's early, it's still a huge achievement for Across the Spider-Verse to rank as the best superhero film on IMDB, beating out competitors like The Dark Knight and Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Verse 2 has received rave reviews from critics since its release and audiences are clearly responding in a similar way. Many have praised the film's emotional story, its talented cast, and the ways in which it builds on the franchise's unique art style, which are likely all contributing factors to its favorable reviews.

It also belongs to what is considered one of the best superhero franchises in history. When Into the Spider-Verse was released in 2018 it became beloved as one of the best animated films ever made - with an Academy Award to prove it. Tom Holland even named it as his personal favorite Spider-Man film.

For Across the Spider-Verse to not only match but exceed that high bar is a huge accomplishment, but this IMDB score is a testament to that fact.

Now all that remains to be seen is whether Beyond the Spider-Verse can continue to raise the bar when it releases next year.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters.