Tom Holland FINALLY Divulges His Favorite Spider-Man Movie

Tom Holland finally divulged what his favorite Spider-Man movie is.

So far, Holland has starred in six different films as the iconic webhead. He's quickly become one of fans' favorite portrayals of Spider-Man to-date.

Of course, the legacy also includes three films from Tobey Maguire’s Spidey and two from Andrew Garfield. But which movie about the iconic superhero is Holland's favorite—is it one of his own?

Tom Holland's Favorite Spider-Man Movie

Marvel

Tom Holland, the actor behind Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man, just confirmed what his favorite Spidey film is.

While speaking to the Associated Press at the red carpet premiere for Across the Spider-Verse, Holland bluntly revealed how he thinks “the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made:”

“I think the first ‘Spider-Verse’ movie is the best ‘Spider-Man’ movie that’s ever been made. I am so proud of everyone involved. Amy Pascal is like my mum. I was supposed to go with her as her date. I couldn’t go, because I’m here, working. But, I’m incredibly proud of them. I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation and I can’t wait to see it.”

While this is the first time the actor revealed his favorite Spidey flick, he previously talked about some of his favorite Spider-Man moments.

One of those would be “the final battle between [Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man] and the Goblin:”

“[Tobey Maguire’s] movies, I love the final battle between him and the Goblin. I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies in kind of the tattered suit stuff. You know how he always has the rips in his costumes and the rips on the mask? I really like that because it brought a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can get.”

He even enjoyed “the skateboarding sequence” with Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, a moment he admitted was “a bit of a step away” from the classic Peter Parker:

“In Andrew’s movies, I love the skateboarding sequence actually. I know that’s kind of far from what Peter Parker is, and it was kind of a bit of a step away, but I really enjoyed that sequence. I thought it was really fun. I thought the way they brought that aspect of Peter Parker’s life was really interesting and really fun.”

Spider-Verse 1 Is Still a Fan-Favorite Spider-Man Film

It’s not surprising to hear that Into the Spider-Verse is one of Tom Holland’s favorites. That seems to be the same sentiment expressed by many who have seen the acclaimed animated movie.

The big question is if Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse can live up to the original film in Holland’s eyes.

Lucky for the actor, his answer avoided picking favorites amongst his fellow Spider-Man: No Way Home stars. Though, when it comes to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, it’s clear that Holland sees great stuff in each portrayal.

Regarding the MCU itself, Holland previously shared that WandaVision is one of his favorite Marvel Studios projects. According to him, he was “obsessed.”

But when might the MCU’s Spidey be seen again? Well, according to the actor, there have been conversations about the projects—discussions that have since been put on hold due to the writer’s strike.

Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide.