Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Gets Record-Breaking Runtime

As the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse inches closer, a new rumor shed some light on how long exactly Sony Pictures' Marvel sequel will be.

Marketing for Spider-Verse 2 has been ramping up in the past few weeks, with Sony Pictures releasing a new trailer and a variety of character posters to boost anticipation for the sequel.

Aside from the fact that Miles Morales is confirmed to meet tons of Spider-people in the Multiverse alongside a surprise reference to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the exact plot details of the movie are still being kept under wraps, but it is expected to highlight a lot of moving parts.

What Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Runtime?

Sony

As per scooper Cryptic4KQual, who has been a reliable source for runtime info on recent projects, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes, making it the longest-ever major Hollywood studio animated movie.

Spider-Verse 2's rumored runtime beats the previous record-holder, Consuming Spirits, which has a length of 2 hours and 16 minutes. The full list of the longest American-made animated movies can be seen below:

Consuming Spirits - 2 hours, 16 minutes The Lord of the Rings - 2 hours, 12 minutes I am Nightmare - 2 hours, 8 minutes Fantasia - 2 hours, 6 minutes Heart String Marionette - 2 hours, 1 minute

If the rumor is true, then Across the Spider-Verse will rank third among all Spider-Man movies in terms of runtime.

At this point, Spider-Man: No Way Home still holds the record for the longest runtime for a Spider-Man-led movie.

The full list can be seen below:

Spider-Man: No Way Home - 2 hours, 28 minutes The Amazing Spider-Man 2 - 2 hours, 22 minutes Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - 2 hours, 20 minutes Spider-Man 3 - 2 hours, 19 minutes The Amazing Spider-Man - 2 hours, 16 minutes Spider-Man: Homecoming - 2 hours, 13 minutes Spider-Man: Far From Home - 2 hours, 10 minutes Spider-Man 2 - 2 hours, 7 minutes Spider-Man - 2 hours, 1 minute Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - 1 hour, 56 minutes

Why Is Spider-Verse 2’s Runtime Longer Than Expected?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's rumored lengthy runtime isn't surprising, considering that the sequel is expected to resolve and introduce many storylines, such as the love triangle between Spider-Punk, Spider-Gwen, and Miles Morales, and the arrival of the secret Spider Society.

The movie's unprecedented length could also mean that Spider-Verse 2 may spend more time introducing new characters to the audience, such as Issa Rae's Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya's Spider-Punk, and Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099.

Moreover, Spider-Verse 2 is also rumored to potentially include cameos from live-action characters from the likes of Venom and even Tom Holland's Spider-Man. If true, then a longer-than-expected runtime would be required in order to balance all the moving pieces.

Hopefully, everything goes according to plan for the upcoming Multiversal sequel.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, June 2.