Into the Spider-Verse 2 Will Be a Love Story, Reveals Producer

As Sony Pictures prepares for the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, one of its producers teased how it will bring a new love story to the big screen.

While Into the Spider-Verse 2 will expand the Multiverse with a number of different Spider-Man Variants, the core focus of the sequel will be on Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy just like in the original film.

Relationships will play a big role in driving this movie forward, with Peter B. Parker becoming a father with his Mary-Jane and Miles and Gwen growing closer to one another.

Gwen is set to have an emotional first meeting with Miles' parents, which could be the first sign that this family is in some serious danger as Into the Spider-Verse 2 approaches its final moments.

Spider-Verse Sequel Tells New Love Story

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producer Amy Pascal shared new details about the sequel's plot in an interview with Empire Magazine.

While revealing her worries about doing things bigger for the sequel just for the sake of doing them, Pascal noted that Into the Spider-Verse 2 "is a love story" highlighting Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy's relationship:

"The danger with a sequel is to go bigger just for bigger’s sake. But all the bells and whistles are no good unless you care. This movie is a love story between Miles and Gwen."

This will also include a bit of jealousy in the mix thanks to Daniel Kaluuya's new Spider-Man Variant, Hobie Brown, better known as Spider-Punk. According to co-director Kemp Powers, when Miles sees Gwen "wearing Converse Chuck Taylors" instead of her normal ballet flats, the leading hero gets concerned about how close she is with this newcomer:

"There’s jealousy there. When Miles meets Gwen again, she’s not wearing her ballet shoes; she’s wearing Converse Chuck Taylors, which Spider-Punk gave her. Miles starts wondering, 'How close are these two?'"

Writer/producer Christopher Miller compared what they're doing in this movie to what was done in the 2022 hit, Everything Everywhere All at Once, which just won seven Oscars at the 2023 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Mentioning directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, he explained that this new movie has to be "focused on an emotional journey" that's felt throughout, jokingly teasing the idea of a Racacoonie and Kingpin crossover event as well:

"With our movies, it’s similar to what the Daniels did in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once.' You can have all the spectacle and action and visual insanity, but it has to be focused on an emotional journey you feel in your heart.” ‘Every Spider-Man Everywhere All At Once’? Bring on the Racacoonie-Kingpin crossover."

The report also included a new image from the movie featuring Miles and Gwen, with Gwen hanging upside down as Miles looks at her with intrigue.

Sony Pictures

How Will Miles and Gwen's Spider-Verse Relationship Grow?

It's no surprise to see that Miles and Gwen's relationship is set to play a pivotal role in Across the Spider-Verse after they met and got to know one another so well in the first movie. Gwen should also see much more depth added to her backstory, even with new characters being explored more deeply as well.

The big reveal here seems to come with the fact that Daniel Kaluuya's Spider-Punk will be something of a romantic rival for Miles in this new adventure.

The character has been shown off in a number of promotional images for the Multiversal sequel, teasing that he'll play an important role in Miles and Gwen's next journey together.

And with reports noting that the team had some major ambitions for how Into the Spider-Verse 2 would meet its end, this love story will only add a new level of emotion to everything coming to the big screen.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will arrive in theaters on June 2.