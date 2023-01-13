Spider-Verse 2 Spoils Oscar Isaac Hero’s Backstory In New Merch

The backstory for Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 was revealed in merchandise from the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse animated film.

Even though Oscar Isaac made his MCU debut in Disney+'s Moon Knight, the actor's first Marvel role came in the post-credits scene of 2018's Into the Spider-Verse. Isaac is returning for the sequel, which is set to be released in theaters on June 2, reprising his role as Spider-Man from a future universe.

Isaac teased in the past that his version of the web-slinger is "very serious" and "doesn't have a sense of humor." However, an action figure for Across the Spider-Verse revealed the details of the character's past, specifically how he became Spider-Man.

Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 Backstory Revealed

Hasbro recently released a 6-inch action figure for Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, a character that will play a prominent role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film.

Hasbro

The back of the figure's box unveiled the mysterious backstory of the futuristic web-slinger, detailing how he became Spider-Man in his universe:

"Miguel O’Hara tried to manipulate the genetics of former Spider-People and accidentally turned himself into the best Spider-Man in the Multi-Verse!"

Hasbro

Hasbro also released a similar figure of Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen. It is a 6-inch figure and will include a web that can be attached to her arm.

Hasbro

The back of her figure's packaging also gave a brief description of her character:

"Gwen Stacy keeps busy between band practice, protecting her city as Spider-Gwen, and keeping her spider identity a secret."

Hasbro

Spider-Man 2099's Comic Backstory Explained

It appears Across the Spider-Verse's version of Miguel O'Hara will have a similar backstory to the comic version of the character. While the back of the action figure box doesn't go into great depth, the film will almost definitely provide some exposition that comic fans will recognize.

Miguel was employed by a company known as Alchemax in the comics. He led the genetics program at the company and ultimately attempted to recreate the abilities that the original Spider-Man possessed.

The character was ultimately manipulated and tricked by Tyler Stone, Alchemax's Vice President of Research and Development. Stone injected Miguel with an addictive drug called Rapture, a substance that only Alchemax was legally allowed to distribute.

In an attempt to reverse the effects of Rapture, Miguel ultimately decided to rewrite his DNA with a sample he had taken from himself before he was injected with Rapture. However, the gene alteration machine he was using was sabotaged, and Miguel's genetic code actually became 50% spider DNA, giving him the powers and abilities of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premieres in theaters on June 2.