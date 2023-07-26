8 Rejected Designs for Miles Morales' Prowler In Spider-Verse 2 (Photos)

Newly released concept photos display rejected iterations of Miles Morales' Prowler suit from the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

During the climactic twist of Spider-Verse 2, it was revealed that the Spider-Man version of Miles from Earth Earth-1610 was in the wrong universe.

On Earth-42, there is no Spidey, and Miles himself has taken on the role of the Prowler, normally held by his Uncle Aaron Davis.

The new look at the Prowler was different than the version from Spider-Verse 1, specifically the physicality of Miles compared to Aaron, an augmented mask, and more colorful accents.

New Look at Rejected Prowler Designs in Spider-Verse 2

Comic book artist and illustrator Kristafer Anka took to Twitter to unveil rejected versions of Miles Morales' Prowler suit from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Anka wrote that they wanted to keep the "homemade style with engineering help from [Uncle] Aaron" while also having "fresh takes on the costume."

The close-up look at Earth-42 Miles Morales is hooded, with a spray-painted symbol and spiked claws.

On the prowl, this in-action look highlights the oversized spiked collar, long hair, and pink accents on his sneakers.

With an outlined chest symbol, popping pink eyes, and a shaggy jacket wrapped around his waist, this version of the Prowler is armed and ready.

Move aside green, this version of Miles hones in on the red, pink, and purple as he swings an attached (what appears to be a) nunchuck.

In the shadows, this version of Miles' Prowler sits atop a beam with a black, purple, and pink colored suit.

Designed by Evan Monteiro, this look at Earth-42 Miles closely resembles the final version of Spider-Verse 2.

Featuring a prominent red mask, this version features a short purple jacket and intricately designed claws.

Nearing the end of the costume design for the film, this rendering finalizes the color choices but the legs appear robotic before completion.

This close-up look at Miles' face highlights the mask filters with specifics notes to move "further back" and "thicker like this (a real-world filter):"

The Making of Spider-Verse 2's Big Twist

This series of illustrations and designs shared by Anka shows off the effort and energy taken to animate all the character designs in the Spider-Verse films.

However, the culminating moment in Spider-Verse 2 features this stunning twist and the design was pivotal. These unused versions will probably continue to be used or built upon for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Earth-42 will almost certainly play a prominent role in the next movie, possibly even teaming up with Spider-Man Miles and Spider-Gwen.

Headed into Beyond the Spider-Verse, Gwen gathers a spidey squad to locate Miles, comprising Peter B. Parker, Mayday, Pavitr Prabhakar, Hobie Brown, Spider-Byte, Spider-Man Noir, Peni Parker, and Spider-Ham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits streaming on August 8.