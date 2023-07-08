Spider-Verse 3: New Photos Reveal Miguel O'Hara's Possible Costume Upgrade

New artwork suggests Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099 could receive a new suit in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The futuristic wall-crawler, voiced by Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac, made his Sony Spider-Verse debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as the leader of the Spider-Society and an antagonist to Miles Morales.

Now, images and concept art from Spider-Verse 2 offer an idea of what O'Hara's possible new look will bring in the upcoming threequel.

Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Verse 3 Suit?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse visual development artist, Jake Panian, posted photos of Miguel O'Hara's "new suit" that the character was working on in the sequel.

Unlike O'Hara's blue and red suit in Spider-Verse 2, this costume features white on both the mask and chest and a slightly less skull-inspired spider emblem.

Panian noted that comic book artist Kris Anka, who also worked on Spider-Verse 2, is responsible for this particular design.

Panian's caption reads as follows:

"Art of Across the Spider-Verse continued… Miguel’s new suit being worked on in a corner of his lab. Suit design was by Kristafer Anka but I stole it and destroyed it lol"

Kris Anka also posted this same photo of Spider-Man 2099's upgraded suit.

In addition, he also shared additional concept art offering a closer look at the eight-legged Spider logo and the suit's shoulder fin.

In his Tweet, Anka admitted "It was a nice treat" to return "to this design after years:"

"For the keen eyed Spider-Man 2099 It was a nice treat to get to come back to this design after years. Including the final paint done by Jake Panian"

A New Suit for a New Spider-Man 2099?

While Miguel O'Hara is an antagonist in Across the Spider-Verse, that doesn't necessarily mean he's the villain.

That role belongs to The Spot who's still on the loose at the end of the sequel and who voice actor Jason Schwartzman claims will be "bigger, badder, [and] holier" in Spider-Verse 3.

As for O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099, many expect him to be after Miles at the start of the third film, only to join his side later on and as part of his own character's arc.

If so, the question moving forward is whether Miguel sports this new suit at the start of the film, possibly due to having been beaten by Miles, or later on to visually represent his character's growth.

Regardless, it's fascinating to learn from film and comic book artists the history of these character costumes and how they came to be onscreen.

In the months to come, new details from Across the Spider-Verse are sure to be brought to light, as well as teases of what to expect in the third and final film of the Spider-Verse trilogy.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse arrives in theaters on March 29, 2024.