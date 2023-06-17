5 Rejected Designs for Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 In Spider-Verse 2 (Photos)

Alternate suits for Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 were revealed thanks to an artist who worked on the critically acclaimed Across the Spider-Verse.

Miguel O’Hara was one of the first elements of the sequel teased in the original outing, and by the time he hit the screen, his look got quite the update.

The final version ended up being buffer, broader, and bigger—just all-around a more intimidating dude. His blue suit also got some additional detailing, including his long and jagged arm spikes.

Spider-Man 2099's Alternate Suits

Concept artist Hethe Srodawa shared some new illustrations on Twitter that showcase rejected designs for Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara in Across the Spider-Verse.

Most notably, these new glimpses show audiences the character's alternate white and red suit.

While 2099 is most known for his blue (or technically black) and red design, this alternate look is a more recent addition to his wardrobe in the comics.

The artist even considered what Miguel looked like in everyday clothes, something fans never really got a chance to see.

At one point Miguel looks to have been slimmer and not nearly as buff as he ended up being.

An alternate version of his main suit sees the blue toned down greatly, and it's even illustrated in a funky pose.

In the end, the team went with a much deeper, more vivid blue and a strikingly bright red for his suit's detailing.

Will Miguel O'Hara Get a New Suit in Spider-Verse 3?

The white 2099 suit first made its appearance in October 2015, and many fans were quick to take to it. The outfit also appeared as an alternate outfit in Insomniac’s Spider-Man.

So what are the odds it will appear in Beyond the Spider-Verse?

One would think it’s pretty likely. After all, Miles did do some significant damage to Miguel’s original suit—perhaps it’ll push the grumpy Spidey to upgrade.

Marvel also loves to sell merchandise, and introducing a fancy new 2099 suit would be an easy way to do that. In that regard, the Spider-Verse films certainly excel.

It’s also interesting to see how Miguel wasn’t always super buff but rather tall and slender. The alternate look does lean more into his confusing vampiric qualities, something that the movie chose not to bring too much attention to.

Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide, while Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to debut on March 29, 2024.