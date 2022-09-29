First Look at Spider-Verse 2 Funko Pops Revealed (Photos)

Sony’s blockbuster animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse first lit up cinemas almost four years ago. The film was essentially a love letter to the character and served to give the much-deserved spotlight to Miles Morales instead of Peter Parker.

Spider-Verse was a runaway success with critics and fans and ended up spawning two sequels which are now in development. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Beyond the Spider-Verse will hit theaters in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The studio has been keeping story details for the next two installments under wraps, but much of the cast will return, as will producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. And as for early looks at Across the Spider-Verse’s characters, Funko has fans covered.

New Spider-Verse Funko Pops Discovered

Marvel

Twitter user QuidVacuo_ posted photos of the packaging for the new, upcoming Funko Pop! Vinyl toys based on 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Check out the toymaker’s renditions of Miles and Gwen Stacy, as they appear in the forthcoming sequel:

Spider-Verse 2 Has a Lot To Live Up To

Across the Spider-Verse was delayed from its original 2022 release date due to the pandemic, which is a shame for fans who are eager to see the continuing adventures of Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales and his merry band of Spider-people.

It’s possible that the delay is why the above Funko Pops have hit store shelves so early, as they may have been manufactured and ready to go before the film was pushed back.

Hopefully, the two sequels will live up to the initial film. 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse was noted for its innovative stylistic choices and unique comic book-inspired visuals. It was elements like that which nabbed the movie an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 2019 Oscars.

And speaking of Oscars, Moon Knight’s own Oscar Isaac is joining the cast of Across the Spider-Verse as Miguel O’Hara aka, Spider-Man 2099. Not much is known about his role but his appearance was preceded by a post-credits scene in the 2018 original in which O’Hara jumps into the world of the infamous 1960s Spider-Man cartoon.

There’s a lot going on for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and audiences will get to bear witness to all of it when the movie swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.