Is Spider-Verse 2's Miguel O'Hara a Vampire? Spider-Man 2099's Powers Explained

Gwen Stacy remarked how Miguel O'Hara was a vampire in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but what really are Spider-Man 2099's powers, and how do they compare to the comics?

Another comparison Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Woman throws at Miguel is calling him the Blue Panther due to his distinct talons. But what stuck out to non-comic readers was one TV spot with Gwen describing him as "like a ninja vampire Spider-Man."

Shortly after that description, Miguel attempted to take a bite out of Jorma Taccone's Vulture with actual vampire-like fangs. But, of course, since there are hundreds of variations of Spider-Man in the comics that the film uses, Miguel just happens to be one of them with his unique powers and backstory.

Does Miguel O'Hara Suck (Blood)?

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

In the comics, Miguel O'Hara was an engineer at Alchemax. After becoming disgusted by its inhuman experiments regarding its genetic imprinting on humans, he attempted to quit but was slipped an addictive drug owned by the corrupt company, forcing him to stay.

Spider-Man 2099 (1992) — Issue #1

In a desperate attempt to expunge the drug from his system, O'Hara used the same experimental genetic imprinting on himself, literally turning 50% of his DNA into that of a spider. Not only did it give him the proportional strength of one, but it also granted him superhuman agility, speed, reflexes, and stamina, similar to that of the original Spider-Man.

Additionally, and most prominently, it gave him his now iconic talons and fangs, eventually becoming the Spider-Man of 2099.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

He doesn't have a thirst for blood, as Gwen's description of him being a vampire would imply, but his fangs do secrete a non-toxic paralyzing venom, which is likely what he was attempting to do to Medieval Vulture in Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

One difference from the comics is that O'Hara does not have organic webbing but instead has hard-light webbing. Like in the comics, they still shoot from his forearms, but he can also control their direction.

Another change was the possible change is the exact origin and nature of his powers.

A Mysterious Injection

At the headquarters of the Spider Society in his home dimension, Miguel was shown injecting himself with an unknown green liquid into his neck.

It's possible that instead of it being a one-time dose like in the comics, Miguel has to take a regular dose of this substance to maintain his powers.

After being given such focus to audiences, there's no doubt that it will become relevant again in the sequel, with Miguel perhaps running out of doses or Miles and Gwen's Spider-Squad sabotaging his supply. It could even be what's making O'Hara act so erratic and angry.

Regardless, it appears that similar to his comic origins, a spider never gave O'Hara his powers but that he brute-forced his way into getting them. One piece of merchandise even confirmed as much, as he "tried to manipulate the genetics of former Spider-People," resulting in his powers.

So, while Miguel O'Hara isn't a literal vampire, that doesn't mean he isn't still out for Miles' blood.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently playing in theaters worldwide.