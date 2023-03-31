New Spider-Verse 2 Merch Reveals Upgraded Suit for Miles Morales

New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise seemingly revealed a never-before-seen suit for Miles Morales' Spider-Man.

The upcoming Multiversal sequel is looming on the horizon as Shameik Moore's Miles traverses the Spider-Verse, coming face-to-face with even more Variants of Marvel's iconic wall-crawler.

Spider-Verse 2 will follow up on the events of Into the Spider-Verse, telling what has been described as "a love story" between Miles and Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Gwen.

And with the pair taking on a new threat in Jason Schwartzman's the Spot, the two heroes will need some upgraded Multiversal looks.

Miles' New Spider-Verse Suit

The Miles Morales Hasbro Legends figure for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse offered fans a look at a new suit the character is seemingly set to wear in the upcoming sequel.

Hasbro

Promotional images for the figure have the young hero wearing a suit that has yet to be seen in any of the movie's promotional material.

Hasbro

Miles was already set to get a slightly redesigned suit in the upcoming sequel; however, this one looks to be another costume on top of that one.

Marvel

The new suit has red vein-like designs on the shoulder, along with a textured navy stomach piece.

Hasbro

Mile's spraypaint spider logo seems to have been altered slightly as well, as the legs bleed even further out of the circle than they had previously. The new suit looks awfully close to the one Miles can be seen wearing in one of the recently released trailers, but has very minute differences.

Marvel

The Many Suits of Miles Morales

While Into the Spider-Verse made such a big deal about Miles Morales getting his first official Spider-Man suit, it seems that movie's sequel will be a little more liberal when it comes to super-powered ensembles for its titular wall-crawler.

Right now, it seems as though Miles will have three different suits throughout the film. There's the plain black and red suit, the upgraded costume with hits of gray and navy on it, then there is this almost spider-armor-esque look shown off on the Hasbro Legends figure.

Spider-Man having more than one suit in a single film is nothing new, Tom Holland's version of the character (who is rumored to appear in Spider-Verse 2) has had three or four different looks in his films.

And of course, there is always the possibility that, with a number of different art styles being at the center of Across the Spider-Verse, these similar-yet-different Spidey suits are all different Mutliversal Variants on the same suit.

Perhaps there is a little more detail on this Hasbro Legends figure's costume because this could be what Miles will look like when the rumored "animated Miles in a live-action world" sequence takes place in the film.

It would make sense for the character to maintain his signature animated look, with a suit that looks just a little more realistic to fit that particular live-action reality.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters worldwide on June 2.