Following the end of What If...? Season 3, fans got their first full look at the costume design for a Variant of Mahershala Ali's Blade.

Almost no character in the MCU has had more trouble getting off the ground than Blade, whose solo movie has not been canceled even amidst an avalanche of production issues. However, after of his voiceover appearance in Eternals' post-credits scene, the character's inclusion has only been teased on occasion by Marvel Studios execs since then.

While the character still hasn't been fully utilized in live-action or animation, fans are aware that Marvel's vampire hunter will, eventually, take his place alongside the MCU's biggest names.

What If...?'s Blade Variant Shown in Full HD Glory

Visual artist Justin Kim shared the first full HD look at a Variant of Mahershala Ali's Blade that was teased in the final moments of What If...? Season 3.

This image highlights Mahershala Ali's Eric Brooks, but instead of his black Blade costume, he is adorned with the suit classically worn by Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector/Moon Knight. He also has two swords that can be held on his back along with another shorter blade held in his right hand.

A zoomed-out look at this image shows the costume in its full glory, complete with moon-adorned combat boots and a long cape flowing off Blade's back.

This Variant is one of numerous characters teased in the final montage from What If...? Season 3's last episode. Other wild characters from this montage include Howard the Scarlet Witch, Star-Lord Shang-Chi, Skrull Captain America, and a Weapon X version of Thanos.

Where Will Moon Knight Blade Pop Up in the MCU?

While this Moon Knight version of Blade only made a cameo for a couple of seconds in What If...? Season 3, the character still has a future in the MCU.

This take on Blade is set to make his small-screen debut in Marvel Zombies, which will finally come to Disney+ this October. Here, viewers will get to see how Eric Brooks forms an allegiance with Khonshu as he embraces the Moon Knight persona and fights hordes of the undead in the MCU.

This will continue Marvel's slate of animated projects after the first look at this Blade came in What If...? Season 3, confirmed to be the series' final season on Disney+.

For Marvel Zombies, Blade will team up with some other major names in the MCU, including Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), Shang-Chi, and Yelena Belova as zombies look to consume the Earth. This will also be his first full appearance in any MCU project as fans anxiously wait for the vampire hunter to be used in live-action.

Where the character goes from here is a mystery, but at the very least, 2025 will finally give the MCU a taste of what this thrilling hero can do.