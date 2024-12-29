What If...?'s final episode delivered an epic montage of surprise Marvel characters from all corners of the Multiverse.

From start to finish, Marvel Studios' What If...? was filled with wild Variants of classic MCU heroes. This started with a Peggy Carter who took the super soldier serum to become Captain Carter and ended with a version of Storm who boasted the powers of Thor, the God of Thunder.

Even with those exciting inclusions, as described by Jeffrey Wright's Watcher, the possibilities for heroes and villains across the Multiverse are truly endless. While What If...? only lasted three seasons, Marvel made sure to tease some of those endless possibilities as the series came to an end.

Every Surprise Marvel Character in What If...? Season 3 Finale

Before the credits rolled on the What If...? Season 3 finale, Marvel Studios offered a new montage of characters presumed to exist across the Multiverse. This was presented in the same fashion that the opening credits were for each episode.

That full list of alternate-reality MCU characters can be seen below:

Six-Armed Spider-Man

What If...?

Opening things up in the final credits is a wild take on Marvel's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. However, this version appears to be somewhat mutated, boasting six arms on his body instead of the usual two.

This Spidey also comes with the classic red web-slinger suit and features massive white eyes on the mask. Even with those classic touches, seeing the Man-Spider in action would certainly be a shocking moment for MCU fans should it come to pass.

Samurai Ghost Rider

What If...?

With Agents of SHIELD's MCU canonicity still in question, it is unclear whether fans have seen any version of Ghost Rider in Marvel Studios' canon story yet. However, one What If...? scenario brings that character to life in the closing montage — this one reimagined as a samurai.

Based on his look, this appears to be the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider (played in Agents of SHIELD by Gabriel Luna), complete with a katana and horse, which are both set ablaze. How Robbie Reyes became a samurai is a mystery, but it would be quite a wild ride to see.

Riri Williams: The Punisher

What If...?

Yet another unexpected combination of characters is seen with Riri Williams donning the emblem (and, apparently, the weaponry) of the Punisher. This would add to Riri's presence in What If...? from Season 3 while marking the first time any kind of Punisher storyline has been used since his time in the Netflix shows.

This version of Riri Williams appears to keep her Ironheart roots but with a Punisher symbol on her chest along with massive guns on her arms. She even takes some inspiration from War Machine with a huge Gatling gun strapped to her back.

Bride Gamora

What If...?

One of the stranger mashups in this montage shows Gamora, the daughter of Thanos, in what appears to be a wedding dress. Complete with her sword in hand and a veil in her hair, this take on the Guardian of the Galaxy appears ready to walk down the aisle, but to whom is unknown.

One other theory teases some kind of combination between her and the Eternal, Thena, as her sword and white dress do bear some resemblance to Angelina Jolie's heroine. Regardless of the backstory, knowing Gamora, this version would have been an incredible force.

Moon Knight: Vampire Hunter

What If...?

While Marc Spector is the Marvel character most associated with the Moon Knight mantle, Eric Books (better known as Blade) is seen donning the classic white suit and moon emblem. Instead of an all-black ensemble and glasses, the white-wrapped linens and cape of Moon Knight flow off the vampire hunter's shoulders.

Interestingly, Marvel fans got a look at this version of Blade in an ad for 2025's Marvel Zombies, seemingly confirming his use in the upcoming MCU slate. While What If...? held this character back, his time in Marvel Zombies should show just how brutal and exciting of a character he can be.

Thanos: Weapon X

What If...?

While Thanos on his own is terrifying enough, imagine a version of the Mad Titan with even more advanced tech and Wolverine's adamantium claws. He also comes into this shot with the mask and wiring usually seen on the Weapon X version of Logan.

With these characters being so vastly different, one potential origin for this story could have seen Thanos subbed out for Logan early as he became the X-Men's Wolverine. However, with so many possibilities, trying to pick out a beginning for this monstrous mutant/titan hybrid is nearly impossible.

Iron Man Kingo

What If...?

Kingo made his animated debut in What If...? Season 3, but the closing montage gave him a much different look than his usual purple Eternal threads. This time, he is seen in a power pose, wearing a red and gold suit, complete with what seems to be Iron Man's arc reactor on his chest.

After Kingo was already seen interacting with Howard Stark, seeing him take on the Iron Man persona would not be too shocking. Whether Howard helped him develop the tech or if he became Howard's surrogate son instead of having Tony, either way, he could have ended up with this Variant.

Kamala Khan as the Wasp

What If...?

The unexpected continues to become a reality thanks to Kamala Khan wielding both her normal powers and the suit of Hope Van Dyne's Wasp. She is seen manipulating Noor energy with her bangles while flying in the air with a Wasp suit boasting her Ms. Marvel logo on the front.

From the look of this crossover, Ms. Marvel seems to get her hands on the Wasp suit through some unforeseen incident. Since the two characters have never met and Ms. Marvel has only appeared in the Multiverse Saga thus far, the origin of this hero is largely a mystery.

Sorcerer Supreme Maestro

What If...?

In Marvel Comics, the Maestro version of the Hulk is one of the most powerful characters ever, complete with Hulk's full powers and Bruce Banner's intelligence still intact. This Hulk was seen in the ending sequence, seemingly also wearing the Cloak of Levitation and wielding the magic Doctor Strange learned at Kamar-Taj.

This could have been a version of Bruce Banner, who took over Strange's journey in the MCU, going to Kamar-Taj to learn how to handle his alter-ego through the Mystic Arts. Doing that may have unlocked his full potential as the Hulk through Maestro, although that would surely put the world in serious danger.

Howard the Scarlet Witch

What If...?

With his mouth wide open, baring vampire teeth, Howard the Duck is seen holding a long staff and wearing a dark red jacket. That, combined with his glowing red eyes, seems to tease that this is a version of the space-based waterfowl who gained the powerful abilities of the Scarlet Witch.

Given Howard is not much of an Earth-dweller (outside of his time in What If...? Season 3 with Darcy Lewis), this version would seemingly be more Earth-bound as he gains his abilities. Needless to say, a mind that crazy with some of the most dangerous powers in the MCU is simply asking for trouble.

Dragon Hawkeye

What If...?

The next Variant is easily one of the most difficult characters to nail down from What If...?'s final sequence. Simply put, fans can see what appears to be a Hawkeye-esque character with a mythical arrow, but the real kicker is that he boasts the head of a dragon on his body.

While most of the other characters can be theorized and thought out, this one is quite difficult to figure out in terms of how this version of Hawkeye came to be. A dragon who learned how to shoot a bow and arrow? Clint Barton turned into a mythical beast? The guesses are quite literally infinite.

Silver Surfer Jubilee

What If...?

The sparky mutant Jubilee was last seen in the Marvel Universe in X-Men '97 with her light-based powers. The closing montage of What If...? gave her a wildly different role in the greater Marvel universe - the Silver Surfer.

While fans will see a female Silver Surfer in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, this shot sees Jubilee surfing on the classic board, boasting wholly silver skin along with her powers. One has to wonder whether her jubilant nature would be affected by that level of power flowing through her as well.

Skrull Captain America

What If...?

Various versions of Captain America have been seen in What If...?, including Sam Wilson taking the spotlight in Season 3's first episode. The closing montage offers another look at the First Avenger, this take on him being a Skrull wearing the red, white, and blue uniform.

Skrulls being involved in this universe could mean anything, but the most likely theory here is that a Skrull is infiltrating the Avengers as the team's leader. For what reason cannot exactly be determined, but with the Skrulls' shifting loyalties in the MCU, any number of plot points could have realistically been utilized.

Ikaris and Sersi in Formal Wear

What If...?

A pair of Eternals, Ikaris and Sersi, are seen donning costumes fans have not seen from them in the live-action MCU before. In this shot, Ikaris is dressed to the nines in a fancy tuxedo while Sersi is in a long green formal dress, complete with the Eternals insignia on her chest.

This shot could be from a story where they either have to go undercover to find some kind of historical artifact, or the team might have been selected for an honor for their work. Either way, or whether it is something else, they look fantastic out of their typical superhero costumes.

Deadpool Fully Loaded

What If...?

After making his MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine, many were hoping to see Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth appear in What If...?. There was even a version of Wade Wilson in the credits, but he looked to be more heavily armed than ever.

Boasting his classic red suit and katanas, Wade can be seen with a huge assortment of weaponry on his back, some of it looking slightly futuristic. While it is difficult to tell where this Variant may come from, with that arsenal, the antihero is sure to bring quite an entertaining story to tell.

Queen Hela Odinsdottir

What If...?

Hela was last seen in What If...? during Season 2, but she did not make another appearance in Season 3. Instead, Marvel highlighted her at the end of the Season 3 finale, although this version of her was previously seen in the What If…? — An Immersive Story virtual reality game.

Known as Queen Hela Odinsdottir, this version is Odin's daughter who ran away from home after her father banished Fenris, the giant wolf, secretly becoming a warrior. She eventually stole the Time Stone from Wong and helped team up with other heroes to stop the Infinity Witch, succeeding the throne of Asgard as well.

Star-Lord Shang-Chi

What If...?

The late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa famously became Star-Lord in Season 1 of What If...? — a show that did not use the original version of the intergalactic hero. At the end of the series' final season, Shang-Chi, one of Phase 4's biggest heroes, was seen seemingly taking on that same mantle.

Still using the Ten Rings along with a staff, Shang-Chi can be seen throwing the Rings out at an enemy while wearing his version of the Star-Lord mask on his head. While he may have had an origin similar to Peter Quill or T'Challa, his version of the Guardian of the Galaxy would have been something to behold.

Wild West Loki

What If...?

Tom Hiddleston's Loki came back in animated form in What If...? Season 3, making him one of the only Marvel stars to appear in all three seasons. Unsurprisingly, another version of the God of Mischief showed up in this montage, and it may have been the most unique take on the character yet.

This take on Loki is seen wearing a cowboy hat under his classic horns, and he is holding a gold pistol in his left hand. This could have been a Loki used in the 1872-based episode of Season 3 or from another timeline, but either way, this gun-wielding God would have been quite the sight to see.

Infinity Wanda

What If...?

Seen in the final moments of this montage is what seems to be a version of Wanda Maximoff, who was only seen a couple of times in What If...?. However, the outfit she has on in this image is one seen elsewhere in the MCU multiverse — specifically, the What If…? — An Immersive Story virtual reality game.

This Wanda is one who manipulated Wong and the Hero of the Multiverse to trap villains and collect the Infinity Stones for herself. She did this to save Vision's life and quickly became Infinity Witch, one of the most powerful beings ever seen in the Multiverse.

Nova

What If...?

Viewers are eagerly awaiting the MCU's introduction for Nova, particularly after the Nova show brought on its first creative in December. On top of that, one of the last characters in this montage seemed to take inspiration from the famous space traveler.

Unfortunately, all that can really be seen is the classic gold Nova helmet and the chest piece with three dots paying homage to the Nova Corps. With no sign of whose face is in the helmet, there is almost no way to tell who is embodying this fan-favorite hero.

All three seasons of What If...? are now streaming in full on Disney+.