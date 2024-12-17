MCU Nova Disney+ Series Hires First Talent

The MCU's Nova series, which is being developed for Disney+, now has its first official name on board for talent.

The Nova series has been a point of discussion among Marvel fans for years as anticipation builds to see Richard Rider take his place alongside the MCU's best. As recently as 2024, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the series would debut within the next three to four years — more specifically, by 2028.

While Nova was initially developed as a Special Presentation, all signs point to the show now being an episodic series. Now, as fans wait to find out who will take on the leading role on-screen, the series' production team is starting to come together.

Marvel's Nova Starts Bringing On Talent

Disney

Deadline revealed that Marvel Studios hired Ed Bernero as the showrunner and writer for the upcoming Nova series on Disney+.

He will replace original showrunner Sabir Pirzada, who was initially brought on as the writer when the streaming series first went into development in 2022.

Bernero is best known for his work as an executive producer on Criminal Minds for its first six seasons, and he is also credited for writing 16 episodes. Other major credits include work as the creator and executive producer of both Crossing Lines and Third Watch.

Currently, Nova is one of several Disney+ projects without a release date, as it was removed from Marvel Studios' official release schedule.

When Will Nova Move Further Into Development?

With three to four years until Nova is released on Disney+, Marvel has plenty of time to figure out the story for the show along with its cast. The real questions are how fast that development will go and where exactly it will fit into the grand scheme of the MCU's future.

Marvel Studios is unquestionably focused on its cosmic expansion, which will surely include Nova thanks to his connection to characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Nova core. It comes amid the expansion into the Multiverse, which is at the center of the MCU's plans for the next few years.

Also in question is whether Nova will debut during the MCU's Phase 6, which already has six confirmed movies being released along with multiple streaming shows. If it's held back long enough, it may be a Phase 7 release, which would mean Nova would not be released in the MCU until after Avengers: Secret Wars.

All in all, Nova may be an MCU project fans do not hear much about for the foreseeable future. However, plenty of hype still surrounds its release thanks to the way it will push the boundaries of the Marvel universe further than ever.

Nova is currently in the early stages of development ahead of its Disney+ release.