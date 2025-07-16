Marvel Studios' Shelved TV Show Reportedly May Get Turned Into a Movie

Several Marvel Studios projects have stalled in the development process, but there may still be hope for one shelved Disney+ series. Earlier in the year, reports showed that Marvel had paused three projects it was planning for Disney+: Strange Academy, Nova, and Terror, Inc. According to a new report, one of these shows has a chance at a new life, as Marvel Studios considers transitioning it to become a film instead.

Industry insider Daniel Richtman reports that Marvel Studios is considering reworking the Nova Disney+ show into a movie instead. Richtman revealed the studio is debating the best format for some of its shelved concepts, including Nova and Strange Academy. Nova's shelving was particularly surprising as steam was building behind the Disney+ project. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had publicly said to expect the show by 2028, and the studio had hired Ed Bernero as a showrunner in late 2024.

Nova and several other MCU projects were shelved during a general overhaul of Marvel Studios' film and television release system. After Disney CEO Bob Iger announced cutbacks across the board in 2024, Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum said they would make some changes and be "more judicious with our choices." This has resulted in fewer MCU projects being greenlit, both on the film and TV side.

Marvel

For years, fans have been confused about the Nova project's format, with conflicting reports suggesting whether it would be a Marvel Studios Special Presentation or a full-blown Disney+ series. Now, a Nova film is also part of that conversation as the creatives at Marvel Studios determine whether the character could sustain a TV series or would be best launched on the big screen.

Nova is a popular character from Marvel Comics who fans have eagerly been waiting to see in the MCU. Richard Rider is a member of the Nova Corps, an intergalactic police force, who has access to the Nova Force, which grants him abilities like superhuman strength, resistance, and flight. In Marvel comics, the character has crossed paths with Spider-Man, Thor, and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Should Nova Be a MCU Film or TV Show?

Now that Marvel Studios offers streaming movies, TV series, and feature film formats, there is often a debate about which is the best option for introducing certain Marvel heroes.

Feature films are a far riskier space for Marvel Studios, as the studio has struggled to gain profitability with its recent releases, like Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, despite these films featuring some of the MCU's big heroes. The Multiverse Saga has managed to introduce some new faces in their origin story movies in Phase 4, like Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but MCU films these days are often reserved for sequels or team-ups that may have a bigger box office draw.

The strategy is also shifting on the TV side as Marvel Studios moves to develop series that have multi-season potential. Many of Marvel's 2026 TV shows are continuations of past projects, such as Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 or Vision Quest, hinting at Marvel Studios' new streaming strategy taking effect.

The question remains whether Nova has the legs to sustain multiple television seasons or if the character has enough of a draw to carry his own MCU movie. Insiders have teased that Nova will be "a key point for the next saga in the same way Loki was for the Multiverse Saga," suggesting that the character is a priority for Marvel Studios, which could warrant him a film. Nova might be a prime choice for a solo film in Phase 7 of the MCU as the studio prepares to introduce new faces to lead its next saga.