Ahead of Captain America: Brave New World's Disney+ debut, the streaming service is celebrating the film's release with a special MCU request for fans.

Captain America: Brave New World had a rocky reception, receiving mixed reactions and reviews from critics and fans. The film marks Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) return to the MCU after he officially became Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Disney+ Celebrates Captain America 4 Release — With A Twist!

Marvel Studios

Disney+ is encouraging fans to revisit The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ahead of as Captain America: Brave New World continues to play in theaters worldwide.

In a recent Facebook ad, the streaming service urged viewers to "prepare" for the first 2025 MCU film by watching Sam Wilson's journey in the Disney+ series:

"Prepare for Marvel Studios Captain America: Brave New World, only in theaters, with a rewatch of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+:"

Disney+

The message highlights the direct connection between the show and the upcoming movie, emphasizing Sam's transition into the role of Captain America.

This isn't the last time Marvel will be promoting Disney+ homework for a new film, as Thunderbolts* has direct ties to several Disney+ projects, including Black Widow, which was released day-and-date on streaming in 2021.

When Will Captain America 4 Begin Streaming?

Marvel Studios has varied its approach to Disney+ releases, with past films debuting on streaming anywhere from 47 to 89 days after their theatrical run.

As we've collectively gotten farther away from the 2020 theater closures due to COVID-19, Marvel has leaned toward the longer end of that range.

Given that Captain America: Brave New World is releasing in a crowded 2025 schedule and may face box office challenges, it's unlikely that Disney will rush it to streaming as quickly as 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

However, a shorter window, like Thor: Love and Thunder's 62-day gap, is also unlikely since Marvel has generally settled into an 89-day standard for post-pandemic releases. Here's a full look at the recent MCU theatrical-to-streaming windows:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 70 days

- 70 days Eternals - 68 days

- 68 days Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 47 days

- 47 days Thor: Love and Thunder - 62 days

- 62 days Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 82 days

- 82 days Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - 89 days

- 89 days Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 89 days

- 89 days The Marvels - 89 days

- 89 days Deadpool & Wolverine - 109 days

Based on its box office performance, potentially leading to it losing money for Disney, Brave New World will likely land on Disney+ around May 14, 2025, 89 days after opening in theaters.

Despite the MCU recently waiting 109 days to movie Deadpool & Wolverine to Disney+, that 2024 film will likely end up making around $900 million more than Captain America 4.

Captain America: Brave New World is still playing in theaters.