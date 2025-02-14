Disney+ Releases Captain America Brave New World Special Look Ahead Of Streaming Release

As it hits theaters, Captain America: Brave New World is already making its presence felt on Disney+.

Brave New World stumbled out of the gate, receiving mixed reviews and reactions from critics and fans alike.

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) was last seen in the MCU on Disney+ in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where he officially took on the mantle that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed to him at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Disney+ Shares Special Look at Captain America 4

Disney+

Disney+ released a 3-minute and 36-second long special look at Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World following the Phase 5 film's debut in theaters.

It primarily focuses on Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross giving a presentation on the frozen celestial Tiamut, which is now being mined for adamantium.

Additionally, there are edited-together moments of Sam Wilson in several action sequences, the villainous (and green) Samuel Sterns, and finally some overused Red Hulk rage moments seen throughout its various trailers.

All in all, the extended White House scene is unique, but most of the Disney+ footage can be found throughout its variety of promotional videos online. However, with ESPN and Hulu now integrating on Disney+, the audience continues to grow for future viewers.

Whether or not many turn out for Captain America 4 in theaters, it is sure to make a big splash on the streamer later this year.

When Could the Captain America 4 Disney Plus Streaming Release Happen?

Disney followed a fairly consistent pattern when it comes to bringing MCU films from theaters to streaming, with most recent releases arriving on Disney+ around 90 days after their theatrical debut:

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - 89 days

- 89 days Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 89 days

- 89 days The Marvels - 89 days

Some exceptions have occurred, particularly for films that performed well at the box office. For example, Deadpool & Wolverine had an extended 109-day window, due to its strong financial and critical success.

Since Captain America: Brave New World is unlikely to match the box office success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Disney will likely revert to the 90-day theatrical-to-streaming window that has been the standard since 2023.

Based on this pattern, the film is expected to arrive on Disney+ on Thursday, May 15, 2025, or at the very least, sometime in May.

The only scenario in which it could debut earlier is if Disney chooses to release it ahead of Thunderbolts*' theatrical premiere on May 2 to build momentum for the next MCU installment.

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.