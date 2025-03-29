Captain America: Brave New World's streaming release on Disney+ is now coming up on the horizon.

The first of nine MCU projects set for a 2025 release, Captain America: Brave New World turned out to be a financial letdown for Marvel Studios. As of writing, it has grossed just over $400 million at the global box office, making it the second-lowest-grossing Captain America film in MCU history.

When Will Captain America: Brave New World Be On Disney+?

Marvel Studios

As of writing, Captain America: Brave New World has spent just over six weeks exclusively on the big screen after premiering on February 14, 2025.

In the years after the COVID-19 pandemic started, Marvel Studios has consistently given fans the chance to stream the MCU's newest releases on Disney+ after their run in theaters. Typically, Marvel Studios has used approximately an 89-day release window for movies to hit Disney+ during the Multiverse Saga.

The list of theatrical-to-streaming release windows for the Multiverse Saga (outside of Black Widow, which was a day-and-date release) can be seen below:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 70 days

- 70 days Eternals - 68 days

- 68 days Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 47 days

- 47 days Thor: Love and Thunder - 62 days

- 62 days Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 82 days

- 82 days Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - 89 days

- 89 days Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 89 days

- 89 days The Marvels - 89 days

- 89 days Deadpool & Wolverine - 109 days

While three of the last four MCU movies took 89 days to come to Disney+, Deadpool & Wolverine was the exception. Ryan Reynolds' first MCU movie did not hit Disney+ until November 12, which gave the film nearly four full months in theaters.

Should Captain America: Brave New World follow a similar precedent of recent MCU movies, fans can expect its Disney+ release timeframe to be around mid-May 2025.

Captain America: Brave New World Will Stream Digitally Earlier - Here's When

Marvel Studios

While fans wait for Captain America: Brave New World to make its way to Disney+, the sequel is expected to be available for digital purchase before that time.

Two of the MCU's last three movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels, took 68 days to make their way to a digital release after their initial release on the big screen. Considering Captain America 4's box office total is in the same ballpark as those two, that timeframe could be in play for this film too.

Should there be 68 days between Brave New World's theatrical and digital releases, that would line the film up for release at home on or near Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Meanwhile, looking ahead for Captain America, Mackie was recently confirmed as a cast member in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. After being one of the first actors announced following Chris Hemsworth and Vanessa Kirby, fans expect him to be one of the most important characters in that film.

He will help lead the efforts against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom as he stars in his fourth Avengers film, which will be his first after becoming Captain America in Avengers: Endgame. While story details remain mostly under wraps, his inclusion will give him a chance for plenty of action and drama alongside the MCU's best.

Captain America: Brave New World is still playing in theaters.