Captain America Brave New World Movie Runtime Will Please Marvel Fans

Reports on the runtime for Captain America: Brave New World, the MCU's newest movie, should have fans quite satisfied considering recent franchise history.

Marvel fans have plenty to be excited for in 2025 thanks to an MCU slate kicking off with the fourth Captain America film — the first starring Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. He will fully suit up as the Avengers' leader in this outing against a hoard of villains, including the long-missing Leader and the newly-evolved Red Hulk.

As Brave New World slowly inches closer to its release date, one question on fans' minds is how long its runtime will be. This is particularly president due to the Multiverse Saga mostly bringing shorter films than most fans would prefer, outside of titles like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Eternals.

Captain America: Brave New World's Rumored Runtime Revealed

Marvel Studios

The IMDb page for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World listed a runtime for the MCU's newest movie (albeit an unconfirmed one).

According to the listing, the fourth Captain America movie will be 135 minutes (2 hours, 15 minutes) long when it comes to theaters in February.

If true, that would place Brave New World as the second-shortest of the four Captain America movies. However, it would be only one minute shorter than 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

It would also rank as the fifth-longest film of the Multiverse Saga, being 14 minutes shorter than 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home and one minute longer than 2021's Black Widow. On top of that, this runtime would be the longest in the entire MCU since 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was 2 hours, 41 minutes.

Overall (as seen in the list below), Captain America: Brave New World's reported runtime is the 12th-longest the MCU's full 34-movie slate:

The Incredible Hulk - 1 hour, 52 minutes

- 1 hour, 52 minutes Thor: The Dark World - 1 hour, 52 minutes

- 1 hour, 52 minutes Thor - 1 hour, 55 minutes

- 1 hour, 55 minutes Doctor Strange - 1 hour, 55 minutes

- 1 hour, 55 minutes Ant-Man - 1 hour, 57 minutes

- 1 hour, 57 minutes Ant-Man & the Wasp - 1 hour, 58 minutes

- 1 hour, 58 minutes Thor: Love and Thunder - 1 hour, 59 minutes

- 1 hour, 59 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy - 2 hours, 1 minute

- 2 hours, 1 minute Captain Marvel - 2 hours, 3 minutes

- 2 hours, 3 minutes Iron Man 2 - 2 hours, 4 minutes

- 2 hours, 4 minutes Captain America: The First Avenger - 2 hours, 4 minutes

- 2 hours, 4 minutes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - 2 hours, 5 minutes

- 2 hours, 5 minutes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 2 hours, 6 minutes

- 2 hours, 6 minutes Iron Man - 2 hours, 6 minutes

- 2 hours, 6 minutes Deadpool & Wolverine - 2 hours, 7 minutes

- 2 hours, 7 minutes Spider-Man: Far From Home - 2 hours, 9 minutes

- 2 hours, 9 minutes Iron Man 3 - 2 hours, 10 minutes

- 2 hours, 10 minutes Thor: Ragnarok - 2 hours, 10 minutes

- 2 hours, 10 minutes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 2 hours, 12 minutes

- 2 hours, 12 minutes Spider-Man: Homecoming - 2 hours, 13 minutes

- 2 hours, 13 minutes Black Panther - 2 hours, 14 minutes

- 2 hours, 14 minutes Black Widow - 2 hours, 14 minutes

- 2 hours, 14 minutes Captain America: Brave New World - 2 hours, 15 minutes

- 2 hours, 15 minutes Captain America: The Winter Soldier - 2 hours, 16 minutes

- 2 hours, 16 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - 2 hours, 16 minutes

- 2 hours, 16 minutes Avengers: Age of Ultron - 2 hours, 21 minutes

- 2 hours, 21 minutes The Avengers - 2 hours, 23 minutes

- 2 hours, 23 minutes Captain America: Civil War - 2 hours, 27 minutes

- 2 hours, 27 minutes Spider-Man: No Way Home - 2 hours, 28 minutes

- 2 hours, 28 minutes Avengers: Infinity War - 2 hours, 29 minutes

- 2 hours, 29 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 2 hours, 29 minutes

- 2 hours, 29 minutes Eternals - 2 hours, 36 minutes

- 2 hours, 36 minutes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 2 hours, 41 minutes

- 2 hours, 41 minutes Avengers: Endgame - 3 hours, 1 minute

What Captain America: Brave New World's Runtime Means

With almost several major heroes being featured in Captain America 4 (see more on Cap 4's characters here) and at least two incredibly powerful villains, this lengthier runtime should benefit the film.

Generally, fans have reacted more favorably to MCU movies with longer runtimes, especially within the Multiverse Saga. Arguably the most notable example on that front is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which nearly grossed $2 billion as the MCU's sixth-longest movie.

Even with Captain America 4 going through major reshoots, the MCU's first 2025 movie has plenty to be excited about. This includes (but is not limited to) Sam Wilson's first full adventure as Cap, the return of two iconic Hulk-adjacent villains, and long-awaited ties to characters like the Eternals and the X-Men.

Less than a month before its release, fans are already getting teases for some of those thrilling MCU nods, including a recently spotted Black Panther Easter egg. Those teases will only continue to be utilized in marketing as Captain America 4 looks to impress fans who are ready for a big year in 2025.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to soar into theaters on February 14.