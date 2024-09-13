One of the stars of Marvel Studios' Captain America 4 (officially titled Captain America: Brave New World) opened up about some of the film's problems and how Marvel sought to fix them.

Captain America 4 has had more than its fair share of production issues, leading to the Phase 5 film being heavily reshot and rewritten ahead of its 2025 arrival. While reshoots are an integral part of every MCU production, the extent of Brave New World's has viewers deeply concerned.

Combine those issues with behind-the-scenes controversy over the inclusion of Shira Hass' Israeli heroine Sabra and lingering negativity from superhero movie fans, and concerns for this film's release are still quite prominent.

Captain America 4 Star Addresses Reshoot Rumors

Marvel

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Captain America: Brave New World star Tim Blake Nelson addressed the rumors surrounding reshoots on the MCU sequel.

This comes after Captain America 4 got cameras rolling a second time in summer 2024, which left MCU fans concerned about the quality of the movie's story and visuals.

Nelson, who will return to the MCU as The Leader, explained how he had shot the movie twice after originally filming his material one year prior:

"Well, we’re done. I’ve shot it. I’ve actually shot it twice because I did it originally a year ago, and then we came back and redid a lot of it at the beginning of it this summer."

However, he also praised Marvel Studios' top brass, including President Kevin Feige, for bringing him back into the MCU for "a really interesting adventure" alongside top-tier co-stars:

"Being brought back into the MCU by Kevin and Nate [Moore] and Kyana [F. Davidson] to be a villain alongside Giancarlo [Esposito] against Anthony Mackie has been a great honor. It’s been a really interesting adventure."

Reports noted that Captain America 4 was scheduled for multiple months of reshoots and a major rewrite after initial reactions to the film did not go over well.

Will Captain America 4 Reshoots Help Save the Film?

While some details for Captain America 4 remain the same as they were before, Marvel made more changes to this movie with its reshoots than any past MCU outing.

Almost every MCU movie goes through some level of reshoots, but Captain America 4's appeared to be far more extensive than the usual Marvel Studios outing. Most reshoot schedules last about six weeks, whereas the timeframe for Captain America 4 lasted for months, which has never happened before.

Considering the MCU history Captain America 4 will revisit from films like The Incredible Hulk, the new outing has the potential to add a great deal to the franchise's expansive lore.

Until more footage is shown from Captain America 4 in the coming weeks and months, fans will be anxiously waiting to find out more details about the plot and characters.

That will also come with the hope that the reshoots improved the film's quality on multiple levels, particularly with this being the first-ever solo movie for Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.

Captain America: Brave New World will fly into theaters on February 14, 2025.