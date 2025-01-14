Captain America 4 Runtime Is Much Shorter Than Expected

Captain America: Brave New World's official runtime has been revealed, and fans will be shocked at how short the movie is going to be.

The next film on the MCU's slate of upcoming titles is an important one that can't seem to catch a break. After going through a title change and multiple delays, things got even more concerning when it broke an MCU record that could spell disaster.

However, it will still serve as Anthony Mackie's first-ever solo film in the franchise while also introducing Harrison Ford's version of Thunderbolt Ross (who will be evolving into Red Hulk), so fans have a lot to be excited for.

Captain America: Brave New World's Official Runtime is Really Short

Marvel Studios

AMC Theatres officially listed Captain America: Brave New World on its website as an upcoming release. This means fans can find the film either on the AMC app or website and read a bit about it, get notified when tickets go on sale, etc.

However, the listing also confirmed an important aspect of the film - its runtime - and it is quite short.

According to the AMC listing, Captain America: Brave New World will clock in at 1 hour, 58 minutes. This makes it not only the shortest of the four Captain America flicks but one of the shortest films in the entire MCU.

This comes as a bit of a shock since a recent report indicated Captain America 4 would be almost 20 minutes longer than its final runtime.

For comparison, the upcoming movie will be tied with Ant-Man and The Wasp as the sixth-shortest MCU film in history.

Others clocking in under two hours include The Incredible Hulk (1 hour, 52 minutes), Thor: The Dark World (1 hour, 52 minutes), Thor (1 hour, 55 minutes), Doctor Strange (1 hour, 55 minutes), Ant-Man (1 hour, 57 minutes), and Thor: Love & Thunder (1 hour, 59 minutes).

The full list of MCU runtimes can be seen below from shortest to longest:

The Incredible Hulk - 1 hour, 52 minutes

- 1 hour, 52 minutes Thor: The Dark World - 1 hour, 52 minutes

- 1 hour, 52 minutes Thor - 1 hour, 55 minutes

- 1 hour, 55 minutes Doctor Strange - 1 hour, 55 minutes

- 1 hour, 55 minutes Ant-Man - 1 hour, 57 minutes

- 1 hour, 57 minutes Ant-Man & the Wasp - 1 hour, 58 minutes

- 1 hour, 58 minutes Captain America: Brave New World - 1 hour, 58 minutes

- 1 hour, 58 minutes Thor: Love and Thunder - 1 hour, 59 minutes

- 1 hour, 59 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy - 2 hours, 1 minute

- 2 hours, 1 minute Captain Marvel - 2 hours, 3 minutes

- 2 hours, 3 minutes Iron Man 2 - 2 hours, 4 minutes

- 2 hours, 4 minutes Captain America: The First Avenger - 2 hours, 4 minutes

- 2 hours, 4 minutes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - 2 hours, 5 minutes

- 2 hours, 5 minutes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 2 hours, 6 minutes

- 2 hours, 6 minutes Iron Man - 2 hours, 6 minutes

- 2 hours, 6 minutes Deadpool & Wolverine - 2 hours, 7 minutes

- 2 hours, 7 minutes Spider-Man: Far From Home - 2 hours, 9 minutes

- 2 hours, 9 minutes Iron Man 3 - 2 hours, 10 minutes

- 2 hours, 10 minutes Thor: Ragnarok - 2 hours, 10 minutes

- 2 hours, 10 minutes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 2 hours, 12 minutes

- 2 hours, 12 minutes Spider-Man: Homecoming - 2 hours, 13 minutes

- 2 hours, 13 minutes Black Panther - 2 hours, 14 minutes

- 2 hours, 14 minutes Black Widow - 2 hours, 14 minutes

- 2 hours, 14 minutes Captain America: The Winter Soldier - 2 hours, 16 minutes

- 2 hours, 16 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - 2 hours, 16 minutes

- 2 hours, 16 minutes Avengers: Age of Ultron - 2 hours, 21 minutes

- 2 hours, 21 minutes The Avengers - 2 hours, 23 minutes

- 2 hours, 23 minutes Captain America: Civil War - 2 hours, 27 minutes

- 2 hours, 27 minutes Spider-Man: No Way Home - 2 hours, 28 minutes

- 2 hours, 28 minutes Avengers: Infinity War - 2 hours, 29 minutes

- 2 hours, 29 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 2 hours, 29 minutes

- 2 hours, 29 minutes Eternals - 2 hours, 36 minutes

- 2 hours, 36 minutes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 2 hours, 41 minutes

- 2 hours, 41 minutes Avengers: Endgame - 3 hours, 1 minute

Is Captain America 4's Runtime Good or Bad?

Fans have not been necessarily happy with how short many recent MCU movies have been.

For example, Thor: Love and Thunder featured the Guardians of the Galaxy, the return of Jane Foster, and the introduction of Gorr (played by Christian Bale, who is open to returning to the MCU under one condition), and still came in at under two hours.

Then, there's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In 2 hours and 6 minutes, it covered multiple universes, cameos, a full Wanda-turned-evil storyline, and even more, making many fans feel it was rushed.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania suffered from the same fate. It was the first project to really explore Kang the Conqueror fully, and it only clocked in one minute shorter than Doctor Strange 2.

Liking any form of entertainment is subjective, but a lot of the shorter MCU movies (especially the ones under two hours) are oftentimes put toward the bottom of the list when ranking every entry in the franchise.

The only real outlier is Guardians of the Galaxy, but it seems to be no coincidence that most of the 13 shortest MCU movies are not usually talked about in the A-tier of projects.

Many fans would love for Captain America: Brave New World (read more about the film's characters here) to do exactly what Guardians of the Galaxy did and prove that its quality doesn't match its short runtime. The sequel may have a tighter story that doesn't need as much time to be resolved, and no one will truly be able to judge it until it is released.

Luckily, the movie is only about a month from its release as of writing, so fans won't have to wait too long to see how it handles such a short runtime.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released in theaters on February 14.