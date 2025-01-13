Captain America 4 Gets Concerning Script Update

Captain America: Brave New World, the next upcoming movie for the MCU, received an update regarding its script that fans may find a bit concerning.

Anthony Mackie's first solo film as the MCU's Captain America has already experienced many production issues, many of which have led to various delays that have pushed back the film's release.

When a release date (February 14, 2025) was finally revealed, Marvel Studios seemed to have everything worked out. Still, fans may find more problematic aspects of the upcoming title when looking deeper into its development.

Does Captain America 4 Have Too Many Writers?

Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World's official scriptwriters have been officially revealed, confirming that three people will be listed under the "Story By" credits (Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Rob Edwards) and three more people under the "Screenplay By" credits (Julius Onah, Peter Glanz, and Matt Orton).

This means that at least six different writers worked on Captain America: Brave New World's script in total, which is an MCU record.

This confirmation may concern some fans as it could lead to the film not following a single vision and instead being pulled in five or six different directions.

The fact that there are six different writers could also indicate that Marvel Studios was not happy with the script at various points in the development process, leading it to bring on other writers for revisions or rewrites.

How Many Writers Do Other MCU Movies Have?

As mentioned, Captain America: Brave New World's six writers tie an MCU record for most writers involved with one project.

Across the MCU's dozens of films, only two (not counting Brave New World) have had six writers - Ant-Man and the Wasp and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

How that many writers will affect Captain America 4's final product is a wait-and-see case. In terms of quality, the other movies with six writers are generally on the opposite ends of the good/bad spectrum.

For example, six writers seemed to drastically hurt Ant-Man and the Wasp, widely regarded as one of the not-so-great MCU entries. However, Spider-Man: Homecoming is often held in high regard, so it seemingly helped that film.

It is important to mention that Homecoming could be an outlier when discussing the importance of more writers in making a movie better, though.

For example, Thor: The Dark World, which, like Ant-Man and the Wasp, is not considered a great MCU movie, had five writers in total. On the other hand, Captain America: Civil War, which many people claim is one of the franchise's best, only had two. However, a movie like Iron Man 2 (which is more on the bad end of the spectrum) only had one writer.

So, it is impossible to know if six writers will make Captain America: Brave New World a better or worse movie. Still, it does raise some questions regarding how many rewrites and revisions had to be made while the film was being developed.

Captain America 4 star Tim Blake Nelson already confirmed that the film went through various reshoots, so it can almost be guaranteed that there were a lot of rewrites as well.

Fans must wait until the title comes out to decide whether it helped or hurt the movie.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released in theaters on February 14, 2025.