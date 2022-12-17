Christian Bale Open to Playing New MCU Character After Divisive Thor 4 Role

Despite negative feedback from critics and audiences for Thor: Love and Thunder, it sounds like Christian Bale would be up for another Marvel role in the future.

Sure, Thor 4 might not have aged well for many. But even with the negative reception, Bale himself was never the problem—that came down to the script itself and how the character was utilized.

Gorr the God Butcher was not in nearly enough of the movie, and despite his name, he only killed a single God towards the beginning of the film. He never truly felt like a threat or lived up to his ominous name. Additionally, his design wasn’t the best visually either—but that note is a little lower on the list.

Now, in a new interview, the actor has revealed that his experience with Marvel Studios hasn’t soured the possibility of him popping up in another role.

Christian Bale Up for Another Round at Marvel

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale commented on the chances of him taking on another role in the future.

The actor made it clear that “a good story is a good story,” and he’d be up for anything if it’s “interesting:”

“A good story is a good story. A good character, a good director—if it’s an interesting thing. And, crucially, if my kids are telling me that I’m not allowed not to do it. [For Love and Thunder] they said, ‘no, you don’t say no to that. You’re saying yes to that.’”

While talking with ScreenRant earlier this year, Bale mentioned how his children “gave [him his] marching orders, and [he] dutifully obeyed:”

"There were some potential scheduling conflicts. I said to my family, 'I don't think it's going to work out,' and they went, 'No, you make it work out. You're doing this, Dad.' They gave me my marching orders, and I dutifully obeyed."

Who Could Bale Be Next?

So who might the actor play next?

For one, he could also be a great Norman Osborn if Tom Holland’s Spidey does ever get his own version of the character.

Marvel also hasn’t really even touched the mutant side of things. Out of the dozens and dozens of roles available, there are at least a few he’d be perfect for—one of those being the iconic villain Mr. Sinister.

Outside of the MCU, there’s a laundry list of DCU characters he could also portray. After all, signs are pointing to the new leadership (James Gunn and Peter Safran) going full steam ahead with a complete reboot, meaning new actors for every big DC hero and villain.

So there will be an entire universe of characters waiting to be cast. While it’s safe to assume he’ll stay away from Batman, maybe he could continue his villain streak with a role like Brainiac.

Across both Marvel and DC, the possibilities are endless. Hopefully, Bale's kids are ready to point him in the right direction as soon as offers start coming in.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+.