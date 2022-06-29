Christian Bale’s Own Kids to Appear in Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios' latest sure-to-be-blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder, is nearing its release date! The much-anticipated film is Chris Hemsworth's fourth solo outing as the God of Thunder and will see him reunite with lost love, Dr. Jane Foster, as she somehow gains the ability to wield Thor's old weapon - the hammer Mjölnir.

Also along for the ride are Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and fan-favorite Korg, as brought to life through mo-cap by director Taika Waititi. The group will be facing off against the fearsome Gorr, a god-hating villain played by former Batman star Christian Bale.

The movie is almost guaranteed to be chock full of laughs, action, and heart as Waititi and crew bring the God of Thunder back for another adventure. As it turns out, it also happens to be a family affair, as revealed in a recent interview with the movie's star.

Thor 4 To Feature Cast's Kids

Speaking to film critic Kevin McCarthy, Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth revealed that his and several other cast members' children appear in the movie, including those of Gorr actor Christian Bale. Bale's son Joseph, who's 7 years old, and his daughter Emmaline, who's 17 years old, both have roles in the film. Hemsworth noted that it was a "special sort of experience" for all of the parents involved with this production:

"It's really cool. They really wanted to be in it, y'know? And Taika had his children in there, Bale had his, Natalie had her kids as well. That's my daughter as well, she plays the character of Love. And y'know, it felt sort of like a one-off, fun family experience. I don't want them to now go on to be child stars and actors. It was just a special sort of experience we all had and they loved it, they had a great time."

Love, Thunder, and Family

Good on the production of Love and Thunder for keeping it all in the family! Chris Hemsworth, despite his often-demanding job as a high-profile actor, always seems to devote tons of time to his kids. One needn't look further than his social media presence for proof of that.

It's also quite neat that the members of the principal cast who are also parents were able to get their children into the movie. Taika Waititi is known for keeping things loose and lighthearted on set, so it's safe to say that the kids probably had quite a fun time working on the movie with their parents.

Also of note is that Hemsworth reveals his daughter is playing a character called Love. The nature and identity of this character are presently completely known and seemingly haven't been featured in any of the marketing, so it will be interesting to see how she factors into the film.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8.