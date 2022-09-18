Thor 4 Timelapse Reveals Christian Bale's Incredible Transformation as Gorr (Video)

Marvel Studios is in the midst of the Disney+ release of its latest theatrical blockbuster with Thor: Love and Thunder, which featured Christian Bale as the film's big antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher.

Bale's look as the alien villain in Thor 4 looked vastly different from his comic-book counterpart, allowing him to have a more human feel and allow his performance abilities to shine opposite Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder. And while this was one reason some fans didn't gravitate towards this sequel, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and his team stood by the decision to let Bale do what he's done on screen for decades.

Concept art for Gorr originally included the villain's classic tendrils and extra headpieces, but in the end, Bale took on the challenge of transforming into the God Butcher every day of shooting to bring the role to the big screen. Now, following the sequel's release worldwide on Disney+, fans have a new look into the work that Bale did to embody Gorr for the Marvel Studios production.

BTS Pics Show Bale's Change Into Gorr

Marvel

Odd Studio shared a video of Christian Bale's transformation into Gorr the God Butcher in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder on Instagram.

This short video shows Bale in the make-up chair being outfitted with the grey paint and prosthetics that he used to become Thor 4's main villain. A few shots from that process can be seen below and the video included the following caption:

"The God Butcher!! Check out the making of Thor: Love and Thunder now streaming on Disney+. There’s lots of great bts footage of our creature and prosthetics effects."

The same account shared still images of Bale throughout his make-up process as well, one of which shows the final result of his four-hour-long routine to get the grizzled grey look nailed for Thor 4.

Instagram

Bale sits in the chair with make-up artists Adam Johansen, Emily James, Kala Harrison, and Amy Vaughan as the team works on almost his entire upper body, making sure his head, shoulders, and arms are covered.

Instagram

Bale dons a huge smile in the mirror as the team shares a laugh with one another, clearly making the best out of what appears to be a tedious and grueling morning at work.

Instagram

Christian Bale Goes All-In on Gorr Role

Christian Bale is known for his dedication to any role he tackles, being willing to change whatever he needs to with his body, and his look to make sure it's done the right way on screen. While he had an easier time for Thor: Love and Thunder than in many of his other roles, his make-up routine was extensive as he brought a terrifying look to Gorr the God Butcher in Marvel's fourth Thor solo outing.

This video details how Bale passed the time while he got outfitted in his Gorr make-up, giving fans just a taste of the hard work that the Academy Award-winner had to put in every day for his Marvel Studios debut. This look added an extra creepy vibe to the performance he gave on set with the rest of his co-stars, allowing him to feel both alien and human at the same time as he set off on his mission to avenge his family.

And while Gorr may not return for future MCU projects, the character's daughter Love, played by Chris Hemsworth's real-life child, will help keep his legacy alive as the franchise moves forward.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+.