Marvel Studios Shelves 3 Upcoming MCU Disney+ Series

Three upcoming Marvel Studios projects were reportedly put on hold, according to a surprising new report.

Marvel Studios is going through a notable change in how it releases projects after some mishaps and disappointments during the Multiverse Saga. Following high-output years in 2023 and 2025, Marvel is now looking to move back to a more focused and streamlined release schedule moving forward.

Also changing is the way Marvel plans and greenlights projects behind the scenes, although the studio is still always coming up with ideas to put on the table. However, unfortunately, this strategy adjustment is going to mean that some new projects may wind up being canned before seeing the light of day.

Marvel Pauses Development on 3 Disney+ Shows

Marvel Studios

A new report from Deadline noted that Marvel Television has shelved three new projects: Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror, Inc.

Nova made headlines in December 2024 with Marvel hiring Ed Bernero as the series' showrunner and head writer. However, that series was already about three to four years away from being released — a timeframe that could now be longer.

This report also marks the first official confirmation of development on the Strange Academy series and the first reveal of Terror, Inc.

Strange Academy reportedly would have centered on Benedict Wong's Wong leading the titular school, which was founded by Doctor Strange and set in New Orleans in the comics. The school serves as a safe haven for young individuals with magical abilities.

This was teased at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as America Chavez started her training in the Mystic Arts at Kamar Taj, which also comes with teases for her place in the Young Avengers.

Meanwhile, Terror, Inc.'s comic origins focus on an antihero named Terror, who has the ability to incorporate the body parts of others into his own form while gaining their memories and abilities. It is currently unclear what will happen or would have happened in this project.

Development on all three shows has now been paused until further notice.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' Future on Disney+

While fans will surely be disappointed to hear that these three shows have been shelved for now, this does not mean they will never come out.

Just under two years ago, production was paused on Daredevil: Born Again, one of the most anticipated new projects of the Multiverse Saga. Although this was a unique situation to rectify story details after production had already started, Marvel was diligent about doing the plot and characters justice before bringing them back.

Fans have been asking for a Nova project for years, and the teases for Strange Academy and Terror, Inc. already have many intrigued for what the MCU has in store.

However, as mentioned, this comes at a time when Marvel is going through a major procedural overhaul in terms of how TV shows are developed.

As discussed by Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum, Marvel has plans to "write multiple pilots and show bibles" simultaneously before picking what works best. In some ways, the comic-book-movie giant is taking a similar approach seen by traditional TV studios here.

Winderbaum then stated that the creative teams "are going to write multiple pilots and show bibles" and then see what works the best:

"One thing we are doing is we're developing a lot of shows now simultaneously. So, in a way, we're making television more in a traditional style where we are going to write multiple pilots and show bibles before we decide what we want to produce and actually bring to the screen, which gives us an opportunity to experiment and also to plan all sorts of different Marvel sandboxes."

Now, Marvel fans wait to see how this approach works as the MCU continues looking for new ways to add new and exciting characters to the ever-expanding franchise.