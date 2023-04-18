WandaVision's Agatha Spin-off Show: First New Character Announced

During an interview, actress Patti Lupone revealed her new character debuting in the MCU's upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Despite not having a release date just yet, casting announcements for the WandaVision spin-off just keep coming.

In addition to Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as WandaVision's Agatha Harkness, Coven of Chaos' cast consists of Emma Caulfield, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, and Debra Jo Rupp.

Now, actress Patti Lupone just confirmed not only her involvement but also which Marvel character is next to her name on the Disney+ call sheet.

Patti Lupone Playing Lilia Calderu in Coven of Chaos

Patti Lupone

As a guest on The View, via The Wrap, Patti Lupone revealed that she’s portraying the character of Lilia Calderu in Marvel's upcoming WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos for Disney+.

In the comics, Lilia had ties to Doctor Strange and Mordo, who was last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Lilia was also the keeper of the Book of Cagliostro and had a daughter named Astrid.

Lupone excitedly described Calderu during her appearance on the talk show:

"Well it’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. And I researched her, she’s hot! She’s really hot! She is! She’s got a great body, raven hair."

Marvel Comics

As the actress continued, she shared further details about her MCU character, including her extensive lifespan:

"I play Lilia Calderu, a 450-year-old Sicilian witch, whose power is divination, and whose trial is tarot."

Will Agatha: Coven of Chaos Feature Doctor Strange Ties

Patti Lupone's Marvel character suggests a WandaVision trend may continue in its Disney+ spin-off.

In 2021, Marvel Studios confirmed its original plan for Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to appear in WandaVision.

While that idea never materialized, connections to the Sorcerer Supreme remained and were even added later on, such as the addition of the "Doctor Strange Theme" in an update to WandaVision's post-credits scene.

Lilia Calderu's comic book ties to Doctor Strange could mean those connections will only continue in Coven of Chaos. And, in light of events from Doctor Strange 2, perhaps they will allow for a Wong or Mordo cameo?

With so many cast reveals, fans are likely to hear more from Marvel Studios about Agatha: Coven of Chaos in the coming months.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has yet to receive a confirmed release date.