WandaVision Star Hypes Up the 'Hot' Cast of Spin-off Show

WandaVision actress Kathryn Hahn perfectly described the star-studded ensemble of Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The upcoming Disney+ series will feature the return of Hahn's Agatha Harkness alongside exciting MCU newcomers and returning WandaVision characters, such as Debra Jo Rupp's Mrs. Hart and Emma Caulfield Ford's Dottie.

Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizza are among the new actors who will join Agatha in her thrilling journey, but it is unknown which of them will serve as allies or enemies to the titular witch.

Kathryn Hahn Teases Agatha's Impressive Cast

Speaking as a guest in The Drew Barrymore Show, Agatha Harkness actress Kathryn Hahn talked about the upcoming WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

When Drew Barrymore reiterated to Hahn that she's the MCU's Agatha, the Marvel actress noted that she loves the character so much, admitting that "this is exactly the part [she] should be playing at this stage in [her] life:"

Barrymore: “I mean, you’re doing 'Agatha' right now. You’re Agatha!” Hahn: “I know. I love her so much. I love a witch. I feel like that this is exactly the part I should be playing at this stage in my life."

Hahn hyped up the spin-off show's cast, describing them as the "hottest coven on the planet" (a coven refers to a group of witches):

"And I gotta tell you, we got the hottest coven on the planet in this show. I’m very excited for you all to see this coven.”

When Barrymore told Hahn that she feels like the actress will not say any spoilers about Coven of Chaos, the WandaVision star responded with yes before teasing that "it continues to unfold in ways that are surprising to [her:]"

Barrymore: “I was grilling you about it the last time, I was like, ‘Are there any secrets, any spoilers?’ Obviously that Marvel Universe, I feel like warns you that you cannot say a word.” Hahn: “Yes. And in fact, I know less than I did last time. It continues to unfold in ways that are surprising to me. I can tell you it’s in outer space this time and– Barrymore: “It is?” Hahn: “–No!”

Hahn fooled around with Barrymore to avoid spoiling anything about the series, ultimately mentioning that the show is a "silent film" at one point:

Barrymore: “’Cause that looked like suburbia.” Hahn: “Yeah, right, exactly. We keep saying we’re just gonna make up different locales for it every time we talk about it. So this time it’s actually, it’s just gonna be completely, it’s gonna be a silent film this time. There’s gonna be no talking at all in Agatha this time around.”

In a separate interview with SiriusXM, Kathryn Hahn continued to dodge Marvel snipers as she was pressed for answers about the WandaVision spin-off.

When asked if she is done shooting her scenes for Coven of Chaos, Hahn hilariously repeated SiriusXM's question while also reiterating that the show has a "very, very hot coven:"

SiriusXM: “We’re living for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which is going to be the spin-off and we just want to know, are you done shooting it? Are you in the middle of shooting it? What’s happening? Where are we?” Hahn: “Where are we? Where are we? Where am I, is the question? I don’t know what’s going on. We are in the middle and I have a very, very hot coven. I could not be more excited to share this group with the planet.”

Is Hahn afraid of Marvel snipers? The actress doesn't seem to be fazed by them:

SiriusXM: “I saw you look over as if like a Marvel sniper was right there.” Hahn: “No. No Marvel snipers. Only in my own mind.”

SiriusXM shared that it saw a rumor that The Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman is reportedly part of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. When asked if this is true, Hahn admitted that it was the first time that she heard of that claim:

“That is the first I’ve heard of that… Anything could happen. I don’t know. Listen, we could be in outer space. The entire thing could be underground. I don’t know.”

Who Will Win Between Agatha & the Coven?

Kathryn Hahn's excitement in introducing the "hot" coven of the upcoming WandaVision spin-off is a promising development.

Given that the show will be filled with MCU newcomers, Hahn's boost for the cast is important since it could lead to curiosity among fans.

Moreover, the actress' consistent mention of the coven may hint at the group's importance in Agatha. In Marvel Comics and in WandaVision, the coven had a score to settle against Agatha after she betrayed them by practicing dark magic.

Early rumors suggested that Agatha will be freed from Wanda's spell, indicating that she will either try to find out what happened to the Scarlet Witch or get sidetracked by a mission involving the returning coven who could be seeking revenge against her.

This could mean that an eventual clash between Agatha and the coven will happen, leading to interesting ramifications for the MCU's mystical side.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has no release date yet.