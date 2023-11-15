First Look at Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return In Upcoming Phase 5 Show

The MCU's final Phase 5 project of 2023 put Elizabeth Olsen back into the spotlight as the Scarlet Witch on Disney+.

Elizabeth Olsen has been notably absent from the MCU since her Wanda Maximoff appeared to bite the dust at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, sacrificing herself to save the Multiverse.

However, she's teased a potential comeback to the role on numerous occasions, almost guaranteeing that her story is not over even after that power move in Doctor Strange 2.

Elizabeth Olsen's Return as Scarlet Witch on Disney+

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch made her long-awaited return to the MCU in the first official trailer for Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2, the final MCU entry of 2023's Phase 5 slate.

Marvel Studios

Wanda Maximoff is seen in her full Scarlet Witch costume raising a massive beam of red light from the ground with both Odin and the Watcher nearby as well as an unknown figure on a horse holding Loki's scepter from The Avengers.

Marvel Studios

While it's unclear exactly what she's gotten herself into in this series, this confirms the character's first appearance in the MCU since her live-action counterpart was the main villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel Studios

It was also previously confirmed that Olsen will voice the Scarlet Witch in What If...?, even though other major MCU characters have been recast for the animated series.

The full trailer can be seen below:

What Is Scarlet Witch Doing in What If...? Season 2?

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is only in frame for a few seconds of this 2-minute-21-second trailer, leaving many fans to wonder exactly what will become of the character.

In Season 1, Wanda was only featured heavily in the zombie-centric Episode 5, with Vision attempting to contain her as she unleashed her power on the Avengers in undead form.

Series director Bryan Andrews previously teased that Season 2 will "get a little bit wackier" for certain characters, which is sure to happen with Wanda Maximoff considering how powerful she is in both live-action and animation.

And with dozens of potential new characters in play, as Olsen finally returns to her fan-favorite role, all bets are on the table for what this dangerous superhero could encounter across space and time.

What If...? Season 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on December 22.