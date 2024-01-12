Doctor Strange 2 star Elizabeth Olsen returned to the MCU since her character's untimely death in the 2022 Marvel sequel.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured one of the most shocking moments in MCU history as Olsen's Scarlet Witch appeared to meet her tragic end by burying herself under Mount Wundagore along with the Darkhold.

And while Olsen has teased over the last year that she's not quite done with her time in the MCU, her return timeframe was a mystery for the better part of two years.

Elizabeth Olsen Comes Back Into the MCU

Elizabeth Olsen made an appearance in animated for in Marvel Studios' What If...? as she played a Multiversal Variant of the Scarlet Witch in the animated Disney+ series.

In Episode 8 of What If...? Season 2, Wanda Maximoff pulls Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter out of her reality as Black Widow reaches out to stop her from being taken.

Titled "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?," this episode shows Elizabeth Olsen's heroine bringing Captain Carter into her reality to ask for her help in stopping the rifts tearing the Multiverse apart, one of which sucked Queen Hela into the sky.

While Wanda's role in Episode 8 doesn't give her much screen time, she puts her powers on full display as she does her best to keep the Multiversal rift from tearing the 1602 universe to shreds.

This episode marks Olsen's first appearance in the MCU since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which ended with the Scarlet Witch taking herself out of the picture to save her universe from destruction.

When Will the Scarlet Witch Return to the MCU Again?

Phase 4 and Phase 5 saw Wanda Maximoff continue her reign as one of the most popular characters in the MCU, especially after WandaVision led the way for Olsen to be nominated for the MCU's first-ever Emmy award in an acting category.

But after her longtime hero seemed to be killed off in Doctor Strange 2, her next live-action appearance in the MCU has been a question mark.

Multiple new entries in Phase 5 and Phase 6 have a chance to bring Olsen back into the fray, the best of those options likely being a reunion with Kathryn Hahn in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

And with her character still being a key figure across the greater MCU landscape and being popular amongst fans, many are expecting her comeback to be just over the horizon.

What If...? Season 2 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.