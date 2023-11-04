The Marvels Calls Out Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch In New Footage

A very memorable Monica Rambeau scene from WandaVision with ties to Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is referenced in The Marvels, as revealed in new footage from the film.

Most MCU fans know the story of Wanda Maximoff by now. Forced to kill her one true love to prevent universal chaos, which then occurs anyway, Wanda travels to Westview, New Jersey. It’s there that she uses her powers to enslave the whole town, compelling them to live out her sitcom fantasy life.

When SWORD agent Monica Rambeau passes through Maximoff’s Westview-engulfing Hex, she emerges with strange new abilities. This power-up will serve her well in Marvel’s next film The Marvels.

The Marvels Scene References Wanda Maximoff

Marvel Studios

A new spot for The Marvels featured Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rembeau telling her teammates about how she came to be imbued with her unique set of superpowers. In doing so, she called out Elizabeth Olsen’s fan-favorite Scarlet Witch.

Marvel Studios

In response to Carol Danvers’ query, “When did you get powers?” Monica replied, “I walked through a barrier of a witch hex and now I can manipulate light energy.” It is at that point that a shot of Scarlet Witch from WandaVision flashed onscreen.

Marvel Studios

You can watch the Wanda namedrop in The Marvels clip below:

Now, of course, this is simply a namedrop - the MCU’s interconnected storytelling is obviously famous for those. In fact, it was indicated by an entry in the recent Marvel Studios official timeline book that Wanda is dead, killed during the events of 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Earlier this year, Olsen herself debunked any rumors of her potential return as the witchcraft-wielding widow, stating she has “no idea” about reprising the role again. She does, however, remain hopeful.

Will The Marvels Have Any Surprise Cameos?

Speculation has swirled in recent weeks over whether or not The Marvels contains any unexpected guests that make their presence known during the movie’s surprisingly short runtime.

Marvel themselves have already seemingly spoiled the arrival of a certain New Asgardian king, as the Bifrost is seen transporting someone to Carol’s ship in multiple pieces of footage from the film.

Additionally, some have speculated the movie may have some X-Men ties, as supported by the letter “X” which tellingly lingers onscreen in one of the latest TV spots. It remains to be seen if the movie stars any Mutants though (beyond Kamala Kahn, of course).

Some auditorily observant fans also picked up on a new snippet of Thanos dialogue that was not uttered by Josh Brolin in any of his previous MCU projects. Could this mean the Mad Titan has a cameo? It feels unlikely given his Avengers: Endgame demise, but always expect the unexpected with Marvel.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels flies into theaters on Friday, November 10.