The Marvels' (aka Captain Marvel 2) newly confirmed runtime just set an MCU record.

Set to arrive in theaters on Friday, November 10, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel reunites Brie Larson's Carol Danvers with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury while also bringing two MCU Disney+ stars, Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Paris' Monica Rambeau, to the big screen.

However, in the case of this Captain Marvel story, higher, further, faster doesn't necessarily mean longer.

The Marvels' Record Runtime Confirmed

Marvel

Disney has now confirmed that The Marvels' runtime is, in fact, 1 hour and 45 minutes, breaking the record for the shortest MCU movie to date.

While this was expected thanks to cinema listings, this is the first time Disney verified the Marvel Studios film's length.

Not only is Captain Marvel 2 eight minutes shorter than The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World, both of which were previously the shortest movies in the MCU library, but the film is 18 minutes shorter than the original Captain Marvel film.

The runtimes of all Marvel Studios movies to date are listed below in order of shortest to longest:

The Incredible Hulk - 1 hour, 52 minutes

- 1 hour, 52 minutes Thor: The Dark World - 1 hour, 52 minutes

- 1 hour, 52 minutes Thor - 1 hour, 55 minutes

- 1 hour, 55 minutes Doctor Strange - 1 hour, 55 minutes

- 1 hour, 55 minutes Ant-Man - 1 hour, 57 minutes

- 1 hour, 57 minutes Ant-Man & the Wasp - 1 hour, 58 minutes

- 1 hour, 58 minutes Thor: Love and Thunder - 1 hour, 59 minutes

- 1 hour, 59 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy - 2 hours, 1 minute

- 2 hours, 1 minute Captain Marvel - 2 hours, 3 minutes

- 2 hours, 3 minutes Iron Man 2 - 2 hours, 4 minutes

- 2 hours, 4 minutes Captain America: The First Avenger - 2 hours, 4 minutes

- 2 hours, 4 minutes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - 2 hours, 5 minutes

- 2 hours, 5 minutes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 2 hours, 6 minutes

- 2 hours, 6 minutes Iron Man - 2 hours, 6 minutes

- 2 hours, 6 minutes Spider-Man: Far From Home - 2 hours, 9 minutes

- 2 hours, 9 minutes Iron Man 3 - 2 hours, 10 minutes

- 2 hours, 10 minutes Thor: Ragnarok - 2 hours, 10 minutes

- 2 hours, 10 minutes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 2 hours, 12 minutes

- 2 hours, 12 minutes Spider-Man: Homecoming - 2 hours, 13 minutes

- 2 hours, 13 minutes Black Panther - 2 hours, 14 minutes

- 2 hours, 14 minutes Black Widow - 2 hours, 14 minutes

- 2 hours, 14 minutes Captain America: The Winter Soldier - 2 hours, 16 minutes

- 2 hours, 16 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - 2 hours, 16 minutes

- 2 hours, 16 minutes Avengers: Age of Ultron - 2 hours, 21 minutes

- 2 hours, 21 minutes The Avengers - 2 hours, 23 minutes

- 2 hours, 23 minutes Captain America: Civil War - 2 hours, 27 minutes

- 2 hours, 27 minutes Spider-Man: No Way Home - 2 hours, 28 minutes

- 2 hours, 28 minutes Avengers: Infinity War - 2 hours, 29 minutes

- 2 hours, 29 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 2 hours, 29 minutes

- 2 hours, 29 minutes Eternals - 2 hours, 36 minutes

- 2 hours, 36 minutes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 2 hours, 41 minutes

- 2 hours, 41 minutes Avengers: Endgame - 3 hours, 1 minute

What The Marvels' Runtime Means

The Marvels' record-breaking length isn't just surprising but concerning.

Some of the most successful MCU films have been the franchise's longest, not the shortest. And, unlike the original Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel 2 is an ensemble featuring three heroes as opposed to one.

It's also worth noting that fan confidence in Marvel Studios and its Phase 5 slate has considerably cooled in light of recent disappointments and studio restructuring.

Still, neither recent events nor the film's surprising brevity confirm that The Marvels will be a disappointing film.

Yes, the film has three leads; but MCU fans already know these compelling characters and their stories, allowing The Marvels to hit the ground running and whisk audiences along for the ride.

The shorter length might also mean a more concentrated, character-driven plot instead of Marvel Studios' penchant for subplots and set-ups.

Regardless, how Captain Marvel 2's record runtime plays with audiences - and how it stacks up against prior MCU films - will be fascinating to see.

The Marvels arrives in theaters on Friday, November 10.