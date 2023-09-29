The Marvels Runtime Just Broke a Major MCU Record

The Marvels’ runtime has revealed that Brie Larson's upcoming sequel breaks a big MCU record.

The second movie in the Captain Marvel series will bring together three MCU stars, those being Larson's titular hero, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel. The rest of the cast is filled out by Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-Joon, as well as Marvel regular Samuel L. Jackson, who will reprise his role as Nick Fury.

The Marvels signifies one of the most major crossover events in the MCU timeline, at least in recent history, which raises the question of exactly how big this movie will be.

The Marvels' Runtime Revealed

While the official PG-13 rating of The Marvels may not have been all that surprising, the runtime of the film definitely is.

The AMC Theatres website has The Marvels runtime clocking in at 1 hour and 45 minutes. For reference, the first Captain Marvel ran for 2 hours and 3 minutes.

This marks the shortest of the MCU's 32 movies to date, a record which was previously shared by The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World at 1 hour and 53 minutes. The Marvels will undercut this runtime by a decent margin of eight minutes.

The runtimes of all the MCU movies to date are listed below (from shortest to longest):

The Incredible Hulk - 1 hour, 52 minutes

- 1 hour, 52 minutes Thor: The Dark World - 1 hour, 52 minutes

- 1 hour, 52 minutes Thor - 1 hour, 55 minutes

- 1 hour, 55 minutes Doctor Strange - 1 hour, 55 minutes

- 1 hour, 55 minutes Ant-Man - 1 hour, 57 minutes

- 1 hour, 57 minutes Ant-Man & the Wasp - 1 hour, 58 minutes

- 1 hour, 58 minutes Thor: Love and Thunder - 1 hour, 59 minutes

- 1 hour, 59 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy - 2 hours, 1 minute

- 2 hours, 1 minute Captain Marvel - 2 hours, 3 minutes

- 2 hours, 3 minutes Iron Man 2 - 2 hours, 4 minutes

- 2 hours, 4 minutes Captain America: The First Avenger - 2 hours, 4 minutes

- 2 hours, 4 minutes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - 2 hours, 5 minutes

- 2 hours, 5 minutes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 2 hours, 6 minutes

- 2 hours, 6 minutes Iron Man - 2 hours, 6 minutes

- 2 hours, 6 minutes Spider-Man: Far From Home - 2 hours, 9 minutes

- 2 hours, 9 minutes Iron Man 3 - 2 hours, 10 minutes

- 2 hours, 10 minutes Thor: Ragnarok - 2 hours, 10 minutes

- 2 hours, 10 minutes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 2 hours, 12 minutes

- 2 hours, 12 minutes Spider-Man: Homecoming - 2 hours, 13 minutes

- 2 hours, 13 minutes Black Panther - 2 hours, 14 minutes

- 2 hours, 14 minutes Black Widow - 2 hours, 14 minutes

- 2 hours, 14 minutes Captain America: The Winter Soldier - 2 hours, 16 minutes

- 2 hours, 16 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - 2 hours, 16 minutes

- 2 hours, 16 minutes Avengers: Age of Ultron - 2 hours, 21 minutes

- 2 hours, 21 minutes The Avengers - 2 hours, 23 minutes

- 2 hours, 23 minutes Captain America: Civil War - 2 hours, 27 minutes

- 2 hours, 27 minutes Spider-Man: No Way Home - 2 hours, 28 minutes

- 2 hours, 28 minutes Avengers: Infinity War - 2 hours, 29 minutes

- 2 hours, 29 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 2 hours, 29 minutes

- 2 hours, 29 minutes Eternals - 2 hours, 36 minutes

- 2 hours, 36 minutes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 2 hours, 41 minutes

- 2 hours, 41 minutes Avengers: Endgame - 3 hours, 1 minute

This means The Marvels will now hold the MCU record for the shortest movie on the opposite end of the scale from Avengers: Endgame, which holds the record as the longest.

A Short and Sweet Marvel Adventure

The Marvels’ runtime comes as somewhat of a surprise. Seeing as the movie juggles the stories of three major Marvel heroes, an extended runtime was almost to be expected, but that isn't to say that The Marvels' 105 minutes won't be any less action-packed.

If anything, a shorter runtime is refreshing in a year that has already brought us lengthy movies like Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2 hours and 36 minutes) and Oppenheimer (2 hours and 49 minutes).

The movie certainly seems to have packed a lot into its brief adventure, with the reported budget of The Marvels coming in at $274.8 million. However, this shorter length may allow for additional sessions of the movie to be played at theatres, which may help it recoup some of its budget at the box office.

The Marvels is set to release on November 10.