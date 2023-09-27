The Marvels Gets Unsurprising Rating (Official)

The upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, just got an unsurprising official rating from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA).

The next big-screen entry in the MCU is just around the corner—and it's even getting an IMAX release thanks to the delay of Dune: Part II.

Brie Larson's sequel, which will team Carol Danvers with both Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, is one of the most expensive MCU outings to date, with an official budget of over $274.8 (according to Forbes).

The film's story will pit the titular trio against Zawe Aston's Kree leader Dar-Benn, who can be seen wielding a familiar-looking bangle in a recent trailer.

The Marvels Gets Official Rating

Marvel

The MPAA gave The Marvels its official rating, which won't come as a surprise to anyone.

The upcoming Brie Larson-led film will be rated PG-13 for "action/violence and brief language."

Up until this point, every single Marvel Cinematic Universe film has had the same rating—though, the reasoning for some can be a little longer.

For example, James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scored the same label due to "intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references, and thematic elements."

2023's first film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, ended up having a briefer description—if only by a single word: "violence/action, and language."

More Family-Friendly Marvel Fun

It should be unsurprising to most that The Marvels won't be pushing the limits when it comes to the MPAA's ratings. It won't even have "strong language," which probably means there won't be any unexpected f-bombs like the one dropped by Chris Pratt's Star-Lord.

Instead, Marvel Studios is probably going to want the big team-up between the three heroes to be as accessible as possible. There's a time and a place for those more intense ratings, and the last 2023 won't be that.

Instead, fans will have to wait until Deadpool 3, which is promised to be the first R-rated MCU film to date. The label is a little surprising, given the scale the film looks to be telling its story on, and how it will include not only Hugh Jackman's Wolverine but likely the TVA from Loki as well.

Provided Ryan Reynold's MCU debut is successful despite its rating, then perhaps even more R-rated adventures will follow. Mahershala Ali's Blade could be the perfect choice to follow suit.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10.