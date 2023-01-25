Disney Confirms the Rating of Ant-Man 3: Quantumania

The MPAA has officially given Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania it's rating.

Quantumania is set to kick off Phase 5 of the MCU while also rounding out the trilogy of Ant-Man films that started back in 2015. Paul Rudd will be coming back to reprise his role as Scott Lang in his fifth MCU movie, where he will face his toughest challenge to date - Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023. Multiple trailers have already been released for the film, teasing what is to come in the next installment. Now, as the release date creeps closer, Quantumania has officially been given its MPAA rating.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Gets Official Rating

Marvel

According to Disney, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has officially been rated PG-13 by the MPAA for "violence/action, and language."

For comparison, every other film in the MCU has been rated PG-13 as well, such as Phase 4's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which netted the rating for "sequences of strong violence, action and some language."

Thor: Love and Thunder was rated PG-13 by the MPAA for "intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity."

Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also netted a PG-13 rating, despite its brutality and horror elements, for "intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language."

Spider-Man: No Way Home was rated PG-13 by the MPAA when it was released for "action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments."

Eternals also received a PG-13 rating when it debuted for "fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality."

No Surprise for Ant-Man 3's Rating

Since every other movie in the entire MCU is rated PG-13, it was to be expected that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would receive the same treatment.

Many fans are awaiting the day when a film within the MCU finally gets an R-rating, and while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came close to delivering, it is highly likely that Deadpool 3 will get the honor of hoisting that award.

Scott and his Ant-family will be venturing down to the Quantum Realm where they will be met with unspeakable danger. However, Marvel Studios isn't going to pull out anything unexpected when it comes to age-appropriate content, even if some members of the team get beaten up or possibly killed at the hands of Kang the Conqueror.