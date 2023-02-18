Ant-Man 3 Receives Worst Audience Score In MCU History

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has gotten off to a rough start, reaching a low for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in terms of audience score.

Marvel Studios has high hopes for Ant-Man 3 to be the next big step in the franchise’s journey through the MCU's Multiverse Saga, especially with it pitting Team Ant-Man against Kang the Conqueror. But while the stakes seem higher in this movie than in any previous Ant-Man movie to date, the threequel hasn’t gotten off to a great start in terms of fan reception.

Coming with high expectations as the first movie in Phase 5, some fans and critics have already shared disappointment in the way Ant-Man 3 kicks off this new slate.

Things have even gotten so bad that it started off in a tie for the worst Tomatometer score from Rotten Tomatoes in MCU history, which has since dropped even lower in the following days.

Ant-Man 3 Ties for Worst Rank with MCU Audiences

Upon its debut, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania tied for the worst audience score rating from CinemaScore in Marvel Studios' history with a "B".

This makes Ant-Man 3 only the second movie in the MCU to receive a score this low, the first being Eternals after its arrival in November 2021.

The full list of CinemaScore audience ratings from the MCU's 31 movies can be seen below:

Iron Man : A

: A The Incredible Hulk: A-

A- Iron Man 2: A

A Thor: B+

B+ Captain America: The First Avenger: A-

A- The Avengers: A+

A+ Iron Man 3: A

A Thor: The Dark World: A-

A- Captain America: The Winter Soldier: A

A Guardians of the Galaxy : A

A Avengers: Age of Ultron: A

A Ant-Man: A

A Captain America: Civil War: A

A Doctor Strange : A

: A Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 : A

A Spider-Man: Homecoming: A

A Thor: Ragnarok: A

A Black Panther: A+

A+ Avengers: Infinity War: A

A Ant-Man and the Wasp : A-

: A- Captain Marvel: A

A Avengers: Endgame: A+

A+ Spider-Man: Far From Home: A

A Black Widow: A-

A- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: A

A Eternals: B

B Spider-Man: No Way Home : A+

: A+ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: B+

B+ Thor: Love and Thunder : B+

: B+ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: A

A Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania: B

CinemaScore's audience score rating is a calculated average of ratings given by moviegoers as they walk out of the theaters. This means that the score is solely based on initial reactions from the general public immediately following the movie.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!