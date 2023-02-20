Ant-Man 3 Suffers from Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score In MCU Movie History

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's disappointing start on Rotten Tomatoes has developed even further as it received a new score that made it the MCU's worst.

Ant-Man 3 Critic Reviews Are Historically Rotten

Marvel

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now has a 47% critic approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning that only 47% of critics gave the movie a positive review.

This score ties Eternals as the worst MCU movie according to critics on the review aggregator.

For comparison, here are the Rotten Tomatoes critic approval ratings of all 31 released Marvel Studios movies:

Black Panther - 96% Avengers: Endgame - 94% Iron Man - 94% Thor: Ragnarok - 93% Spider-Man: No Way Home - 93% Spider-Man: Homecoming - 92% The Avengers - 91% Guardians of the Galaxy - 91% Spider-Man: Far From Home - 91% Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 91% Captain America: Civil War - 90% Captain America: The Winter Soldier - 90% Doctor Strange - 89% Ant-Man and the Wasp - 87% Avengers: Infinity War - 85% Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - 85% Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 84% Ant-Man - 83% Captain America: The First Avenger - 80% Iron Man 3 - 79% Captain Marvel - 79% Black Widow - 79% Thor - 77% Avengers: Age of Ultron - 76% Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 74% Iron Man 2 - 71% The Incredible Hulk - 67% Thor: The Dark World - 66% Thor: Love and Thunder - 64% Eternals - 47% Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - 47%

